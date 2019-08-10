As Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Share Value Rose, Scopia Capital Management LP Has Lifted by $17.73 Million Its Holding; Cadence Design System (CDNS) Shareholder Rampart Investment Management Company Upped Holding by $416,871 as Shares Rose

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 479,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 2.11 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.28 million, up from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47.1. About 373,812 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 4Q EPS 3c; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Rev $56.1M; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES TRANSLARNA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $170 AND $185 MLN; 24/05/2018 – 2018 Market Spotlight: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) – PTC Therapeutics Leads Industry Sponsors With the Highest Number of Clinical Trials, Followed by GlaxoSmithKline – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW REPORTS 5.0% PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS; 28/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 09/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces R&D Day to Review Multiple Orphan Disorder Programs; 09/05/2018 – MK&A Acquired by Former PTC Therapeutics President Cláudia Hirawat

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (CDNS) by 242.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 6,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The institutional investor held 9,345 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $594,000, up from 2,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cadence Design System Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $70.24. About 888,069 shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 05/03/2018 Cadence Minerals Says Macarthur Finds Cobalt, Nickel at Australia Project; 22/03/2018 – Global Semiconductor IP Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are ARM, Synopsys, lmagination Technologies & Cadence Design Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 21/03/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints New Executive Leaders; 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner; 08/03/2018 – Cadence Minerals: Macarthur Minerals Identifies Several Lithium Brine Aquifer Zones; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC CDNS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.055 BLN TO $2.085 BLN; 22/03/2018 – CADENCE MINERALS PLC KDNC.L – EXPLORATION PROGRAMME ON LITHIUM ASSETS IN ARGENTINA COMMENCES; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 03/05/2018 – Cadence Shortens Automotive Verification Closure with New Verification IP for UFS 3.0, CoaxPress, and HyperRAM

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.81, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold PTCT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.24 million shares or 22.53% more from 45.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Swiss Financial Bank has 0% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Strs Ohio holds 0% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) or 13,700 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers invested 0.41% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). First Republic Mgmt holds 9,834 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 83,402 shares. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership holds 2.91M shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 8,811 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al reported 10,612 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 68,003 shares. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Vanguard Group has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Amalgamated Comml Bank owns 7,522 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Armistice Limited Liability Company reported 0.82% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Ameritas Inv Inc reported 4,242 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Gp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11B and $2.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zogenix Inc by 1.08M shares to 1.91M shares, valued at $105.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 461,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR).

More notable recent PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: GS, GBT, PTCT – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Disruptive Biotech Stocks to Buy for 2025 – Investorplace.com” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “European advisory group rejects extended use of PTC’s Translarna; shares down 7% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About PTC Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTCT) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold CDNS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 235.75 million shares or 0.80% less from 237.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 253 are owned by Huntington National Bank & Trust. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 61,696 shares. Ser has 82 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 560 shares. Regions Fincl Corp has invested 0% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Tru Of Vermont holds 45 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 38,130 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 97,298 shares. Moreover, Atria Investments Ltd has 0.03% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 10,152 shares. Moreover, Bogle Management Ltd Partnership De has 1.38% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 284,443 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 380,688 shares. Moreover, Orrstown Finance Service has 0.02% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 38,250 shares. Janney Cap Ltd Liability Com stated it has 8,317 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corporation holds 7 shares.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66 million and $878.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYR) by 3,626 shares to 21,945 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,191 shares, and cut its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK).