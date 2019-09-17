As Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Farallon Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $4.50 Million; As Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) Shares Rose, Shareholder Moon Capital Management Upped Holding

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) by 0.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 30 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% . The institutional investor held 17,649 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14 billion, up from 17,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $188.61. About 70,983 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 26/04/2018 – RenaissanceRe Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Net $62.3M; 05/03/2018 RenaissanceRe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Reports Net Income of $56.7 Million for the First Quarter of 2018, or $1.42 Per Diluted Common Share; Quarterly; 16/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – RenaissanceRe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $663.0M; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE TERMINATED LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.00 million, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $43.14. About 45,268 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 09/05/2018 – MK&A Acquired by Former PTC Therapeutics President Cláudia Hirawat; 24/04/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O – DATA FROM PART 1 DEMONSTRATED RG7916 HAS BEEN WELL TOLERATED AT ALL DOSE LEVELS; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Rev $56.1M; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Loss $19.3M; 06/03/2018 PTC Therapeutics 4Q Rev $78M; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference; 14/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 22/04/2018 – DJ PTC Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTCT); 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR $ 0.03

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.99, from 2.06 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 24 investors sold PTCT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 53.17 million shares or 3.76% less from 55.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 435,092 shares in its portfolio. 2.09M were reported by Orbimed Advisors Lc. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 526,260 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 279,145 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited has invested 0.09% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc invested in 0% or 365,347 shares. Boston Advisors Limited Liability invested in 27,162 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 19,907 shares. Elk Creek Prtnrs Limited owns 290,150 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 18,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 48,554 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Pinnacle Associate Limited reported 172,088 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 26 shares.

Analysts await PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.97 EPS, down 3.19% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.94 per share. After $-0.66 actual EPS reported by PTC Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.97% negative EPS growth.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19B and $12.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 755,000 shares to 28.36M shares, valued at $1.97B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ascendis Pharma A S by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Savara Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.47, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold RNR shares while 71 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 40.50 million shares or 1.18% less from 40.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Swiss Savings Bank has 0.06% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 311,275 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.1% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). L & S Advisors, a California-based fund reported 5,366 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 3,649 shares. 85 are held by Baldwin Brothers Ma. Retirement Of Alabama has 57,431 shares. Nwq Invest Mgmt Communications Ltd Co stated it has 733,686 shares. Century Companies accumulated 0.03% or 147,456 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership invested 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). State Common Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Kbc Grp Nv holds 2,601 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Qs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2,343 shares. Contravisory Inc reported 785 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.03% or 53,607 shares in its portfolio. Cooke Bieler Ltd Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 69,090 shares.