As Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Share Price Rose, Scopia Capital Management LP Has Lifted Holding by $17.73 Million; As At&T (T) Stock Value Rose, Reliance Trust Boosted Stake

Reliance Trust increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 6.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust bought 9,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 152,163 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, up from 142,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 34.15M shares traded or 21.93% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/04/2018 – VRIO CORP’S IPO POSTPONED; 13/04/2018 – Economides on AT&T, Time Warner Trial (Audio); 30/04/2018 – Antitrust Chief Says AT&T Faces Same Time Warner Deal Condition; 20/03/2018 – COX COMMUNICATIONS EXEC MAY BE FIRST WITNESS AT AT&T TRIAL: NYP; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON DECLINES TO ANSWER QUESTION ABOUT POSSIBLE ‘PLAN B’ IF JUDGE BLOCKS MERGER WITH TIME WARNER, CITES REQUEST FROM JUDGE NOT TO COMMENT; 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS APRIL SALES AT T$69.4 BLN; 19/04/2018 – AT&T Abandons Plans for Vrio IPO in Blow to Efforts to Cut Debt; 11/05/2018 – Amy Tennery: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: HIRING MICHAEL COHEN WAS `BAD MISTAKE’; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: DOJ witness says AT&T-Time Warner merger could cost customers millions

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 479,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.11M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.28 million, up from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.75% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $46.52. About 312,053 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 37.15% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 09/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces R&D Day to Review Multiple Orphan Disorder Programs; 24/05/2018 – 2018 Market Spotlight: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) – PTC Therapeutics Leads Industry Sponsors With the Highest Number of Clinical Trials, Followed by GlaxoSmithKline – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 15/05/2018 – J Goldman & Co LP Exits Position in PTC Therapeutics; 09/05/2018 – MK&A ACQUIRED BY FORMER PTC THERAPEUTICS PRESIDENT HIRAWAT; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ PTC Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTCT); 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.46; 07/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $30; RATING SECTOR PERFORM; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC PROJECTS A 5-YEAR (DECEMBER 31, 2022) COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE OF 15% FOR NET PRODUCT REVENUES

