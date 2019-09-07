As Ptc Therapeutics I (PTCT) Share Value Rose, Holder Sectoral Asset Management Increased Position; Jet Capital Investors LP Upped Its Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Shares Rose

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics I (PTCT) by 98.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 229,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 463,137 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.43 million, up from 233,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $42.38. About 320,668 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW REPORTS 5.0% PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS; 15/05/2018 – J Goldman & Co LP Exits Position in PTC Therapeutics; 28/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 22/04/2018 – DJ PTC Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTCT); 24/04/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O – DATA FROM PART 1 DEMONSTRATED RG7916 HAS BEEN WELL TOLERATED AT ALL DOSE LEVELS; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1.4% of PTC Therapeutics; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.46; 06/03/2018 PTC Therapeutics 4Q Rev $78M; 24/05/2018 – 2018 Market Spotlight: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) – PTC Therapeutics Leads Industry Sponsors With the Highest Number of Clinical Trials, Followed by GlaxoSmithKline – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES EMFLAZA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $90 AND $110 MLN

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 199.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 30,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 45,792 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, up from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu; 10/04/2018 – Earth Friendly Products® Launches Disney ECOS™ For Pets!; 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beast In Concert At The Hollywood Bowl Performed With Orchestra Live-To-Film; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 31/05/2018 – Trump Wants Apology From Disney’s Iger Over 2017 Russia Report; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION RECEIVED 44% OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES IN FAVOR (52% AGAINST, 4% ABSTAINING)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30B and $831.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wright Med Group N V by 33,200 shares to 501,272 shares, valued at $15.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Beigene Limited by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,927 shares, and cut its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.81, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold PTCT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.24 million shares or 22.53% more from 45.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon invested in 0% or 301,704 shares. Alps, Colorado-based fund reported 138,464 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 538,001 shares. Tekla Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 68,652 shares. Nomura Incorporated has 23,985 shares. Sector Gamma As holds 194,743 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. 25,000 were reported by Hudson Bay Capital Lp. Invesco Ltd invested in 252,079 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 26,057 shares stake. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 8,019 shares. Arrowstreet Lp holds 34,800 shares. Endurant Mgmt LP accumulated 16,903 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Voya Limited Company owns 20,109 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55B and $489.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fed Nation Mor 8.25 Srs S Prf (FNMAS) by 2.45 million shares to 2.42 million shares, valued at $25.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (NYSE:STC) by 190,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,925 shares, and cut its stake in Siga Technologies Inc (SIGA).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Mgmt reported 62,893 shares. Adirondack Tru holds 1.3% or 13,801 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0.38% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.79 million shares. Benin Mngmt holds 22,889 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.87% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Veritable Lp has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Colonial Trust reported 106,752 shares. Old Bank In holds 6,608 shares. Qs Investors Limited Com holds 0.1% or 78,056 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Clarkston Capital Prtnrs Ltd Company reported 78,210 shares. Maryland Mgmt invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Co holds 404 shares. Essex Investment Llc holds 1.56% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 95,345 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx owns 45,324 shares or 1.71% of their US portfolio.