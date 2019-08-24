As Ptc (PTC) Valuation Declined, Timessquare Capital Management Has Lifted Position; Csx (CSX) Share Value Declined While Perigon Wealth Management Lowered Its Position

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 11.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 67,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 667,700 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.55M, up from 600,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $65.12. About 1.04 million shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 30/05/2018 – KloudGin Joins the PTC Partner Network Bringing AI-based Connected Field Service, Asset and Inventory Management Cloud Product; 17/05/2018 – PTC Continues Competitive Momentum with New and Expanded Creo Customers; 30/03/2018 – The Wrap: Even PTC Likes `Roseanne’ Now: `Seems Like a Winning Formula,’ Group President Says; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY Rev $1.25B-$1.26B; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 39.25 BLN RUPEES VS 31.59 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 08/05/2018 – TeamViewer is Now Integrated into PTC’s ThingWorx®; 14/03/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $78; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 21/05/2018 – PTC to Host Investor Session at LiveWorx on Monday, June 18th, 2018; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 4 RUPEES PER SHARE

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Csx (CSX) by 65.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 2,669 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210,000, down from 7,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Csx for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $64.62. About 4.48 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 18/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Rev $2.88B; 19/03/2018 – CSX Names Angela C. Williams Vice President and Corporate Controller; 12/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 05/04/2018 – CSX CORP EX. CEO HUNTER HARRISON’S 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $151.1 MLN, INCLUDING $115.9 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS; 02/04/2018 – NorthJersey.com: Dumont administrator Thomas Richards on a mission to safeguard CSX rails; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 06/04/2018 – Deceased CSX Chief Hunter Harrison Was Among Top-Paid CEOs; 30/05/2018 – CSX: RAIL INDUSTY IS NOT BEHIND TRUCKS ON AUTONOMOUS TECHNOLOGY; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $12.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cision Ltd. by 268,500 shares to 4.53 million shares, valued at $62.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wintrust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 72,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 354,300 shares, and cut its stake in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO).

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $430.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 38,157 shares to 67,406 shares, valued at $3.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 3,082 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,334 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Etf (IVV).