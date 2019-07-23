As Ptc (PTC) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Westwood Management Has Lifted Its Position; Levin Capital Strategies LP Holding in Cna Finl (CNA) Has Raised as Market Valuation Rose

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 90.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 106,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 224,675 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.71 million, up from 118,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $89.71. About 1.42M shares traded or 32.50% up from the average. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 0.83% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. SEES 3Q REV. $310M TO $315M, EST. $308.5M; 06/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q REV. 40.1B RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – Ectobox Announces IoT Partnership with PTC; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q EPS 7c; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 4 RUPEES PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 643.7 MLN RUPEES VS 787.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY18 EPS (NON-GAAP) $ 1.31 – $ 1.41; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q EPS 4c-EPS 7c; 03/04/2018 – C-RAD AB: C-RAD SIGNS STRATEGIC PACT TO EQUIP ZON-PTC, A

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Cna Finl Corp (CNA) by 57.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 18,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 51,560 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, up from 32,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Cna Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $47.64. About 100,188 shares traded. CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) has declined 1.99% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CNA News: 10/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Doug Kortfelt as Senior Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer; 15/04/2018 – TAIWAN IS SAID TO ALLOW DIGITAL BANKS NEXT YEAR: CNA; 16/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 29/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: German military report Airbus A400M transport still in trouble; 04/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Insurers hit shift button despite Brexit grace period; 29/05/2018 – BRAZIL FARM LOBBY CNA ESTIMATES IT WILL TAKE 6 MONTHS TO A YEAR FOR PRODUCERS TO RECOVER -STATEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: OPEC, Russia consider 10-20 year oil alliance – Saudi Crown Prince; 18/05/2018 – CNA Hardy Appoints Delphine Leroy As French Country Manager; 07/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18M and $737.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 4,700 shares to 73,253 shares, valued at $12.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resmed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 184,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Cap Inc invested in 0.56% or 17,044 shares. Psagot Investment House owns 1,011 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 911,065 shares or 1.39% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 1,000 shares. Epoch Partners Inc has 2.82M shares. Utah Retirement Sys accumulated 0.04% or 21,969 shares. American National Registered Advisor Incorporated holds 7,853 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 489,245 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.14% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Contravisory Management has 60,648 shares. Sterling Mgmt Lc, North Carolina-based fund reported 220,030 shares. National Insurance Company Tx stated it has 0.28% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Alkeon holds 14,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 7,327 were accumulated by Campbell Newman Asset Management. 783,463 were reported by Jennison Associates Limited Liability Corporation.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28B and $891.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 8,511 shares to 21,802 shares, valued at $832,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 8,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,660 shares, and cut its stake in Sunrun Inc.