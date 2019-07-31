As Ptc (PTC) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Valinor Management Lifted Holding; Moog (MOG.A) Position Upped by Price T Rowe Associates Inc

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in Moog Inc (MOG.A) by 0.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 5,382 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.42 million, up from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Moog Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $84.32. About 55,049 shares traded. Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) has risen 2.06% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MOG.A News: 27/04/2018 – Moog to Wind Down Activities in Wind Pitch Control Business by Year-End; 27/04/2018 – MOOG 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.16; 25/04/2018 – Moog Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Moog Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.40; 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC QTRLY NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM OPERATIONS OF $1.16; 05/03/2018 Sight-Restoring Cataract Surgeries for the Underserved of Karnataka, HelpMeSee and Moog Motion Controls Join Efforts to Support; 27/04/2018 – MOOG SEES FY ADJ. EPS $4.40, PLUS OR MINUS 20C, EST. $4.25; 15/03/2018 – MOOG BEGINS CASH DIV OF 25C/SHR; 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC – QTRLY GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $.39; 27/04/2018 – Moog Sees 2018 EPS $2.67

Valinor Management Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 40.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc bought 340,204 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.60 million, up from 837,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $67.79. About 1.17M shares traded or 1.32% up from the average. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 0.83% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 24/04/2018 – BigLever Software and PTC Deliver New Integration Solution for Feature-based Product Line Engineering and Product Lifecycle Management; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 02/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Payment Of Interest; 08/05/2018 – TeamViewer is Now Integrated into PTC’s ThingWorx®; 09/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 03/04/2018 – C-RAD AB CRADb.ST – ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT IS ENTERING INTO A COLLABORATION WITH ZUID-OOST NEDERLAND PROTONEN THERAPIE CENTRUM (ZON-PTC); 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – PTC to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q Adj EPS 34c

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aarons Inc (NYSE:AAN) by 109,164 shares to 5.00 million shares, valued at $263.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Square Inc by 103,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 619,615 shares, and cut its stake in Tennant Co (NYSE:TNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Mngmt Il has invested 2.81% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3,620 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Group has invested 0.12% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). 45,948 were accumulated by Granite Inv Prtn Ltd Liability. 2,605 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset. Cipher Ltd Partnership holds 3,109 shares. Welch And Forbes Lc has invested 0.01% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). First National Bank Of Omaha holds 42,154 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett & Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Tensile Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested 8.73% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Loomis Sayles And Lp reported 0.04% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). 3,768 are held by Mariner Limited Company. Barclays Public Ltd Co accumulated 4,671 shares. 42,250 were accumulated by Ci Incorporated. National Bank & Trust Of America De stated it has 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82 billion and $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 33,800 shares to 2.67 million shares, valued at $73.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 178,413 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,403 shares, and cut its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

