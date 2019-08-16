As Ptc (PTC) Stock Value Declined, Oz Management LP Has Increased Stake by $44.87 Million; Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) Shareholder Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Cut Its Holding

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 23.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 487,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The hedge fund held 2.59 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $238.47M, up from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $63.71. About 1.33 million shares traded or 6.52% up from the average. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. SEES 3Q REV. $310M TO $315M, EST. $308.5M; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 03/04/2018 – C-RAD AB CRADb.ST – ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT IS ENTERING INTO A COLLABORATION WITH ZUID-OOST NEDERLAND PROTONEN THERAPIE CENTRUM (ZON-PTC); 08/05/2018 – TeamViewer is Now Integrated into PTC’s ThingWorx®; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.41; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 643.7 MLN RUPEES VS 787.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 08/03/2018 – Staples Solutions Goes Live with PTC’s Retail Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Solution

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) by 53.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 8,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 7,251 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $480,000, down from 15,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $43.96. About 9.28M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $16.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tellurian Inc New (Put) by 100,000 shares to 80,400 shares, valued at $900,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.74 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.79 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 sales for $5.60 million activity. On Monday, August 5 the insider Shearer Bob bought $753,258. 10,000 shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R, worth $482,200. $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Backus Marcia E.. $203,401 worth of stock was bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. $242,650 worth of stock was bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. Brown Oscar K also bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares.