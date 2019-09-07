As Ptc (PTC) Stock Value Declined, Advisory Research Trimmed Its Position; Fiserv (FISV) Shareholder Kensico Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $132.84 Million as Share Value Rose

Advisory Research Inc decreased its stake in Ptc Incorporated (PTC) by 40.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc sold 4,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The hedge fund held 6,736 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $621,000, down from 11,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Ptc Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $67.13. About 646,173 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 23/05/2018 – Reliance Worldwide Says John Guest Makes Plastic PTC Fittings; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. 2Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 31C; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY EPS 31c-EPS 38c; 07/05/2018 – PTC Inc. at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – TeamViewer is Now Integrated into PTC’s ThingWorx®; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PTC India Financial Services Ltd; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY18 EPS (NON-GAAP) $ 1.31 – $ 1.41; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q REV. 40.1B RUPEES, EST. 42.80B

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 96.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 1.51 million shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 3.07 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.82M, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $108.62. About 3.22M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na holds 0.26% or 122,261 shares in its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2,376 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Swiss National Bank holds 2.27 million shares. Schmidt P J holds 0.12% or 4,724 shares. New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Rhumbline Advisers holds 740,185 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Archon Partners Ltd Liability holds 4.82% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 259,000 shares. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 489,210 shares. 623,236 are held by Principal Finance Gp Inc. Vanguard Group holds 0.15% or 42.56 million shares in its portfolio. Lvm Cap Mngmt Limited Mi has 0.14% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Ipswich Management Inc has invested 0.1% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). The Florida-based Camarda Advisors Limited Com has invested 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Argi Inv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 4,764 shares. Bloom Tree Partners Limited Liability Corp reported 2.85% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43 billion and $5.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 1.49 million shares to 2.11 million shares, valued at $80.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.21M shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 0.37% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 3,000 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 14,553 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Legal And General Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 1,889 shares in its portfolio. Axa reported 1.83M shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Investments holds 0.06% or 11,150 shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 2,013 shares. Mason Street Llc holds 0.11% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) or 56,775 shares. Raymond James Associates holds 184,522 shares. Palestra Cap Mngmt Ltd Company owns 785,285 shares or 2.37% of their US portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% or 5,643 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.04% or 11,311 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Mgmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Hanseatic Mngmt Svcs accumulated 10,865 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Envestnet Asset has 39,153 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Bankshares has invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47B and $5.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cree Incorporated (NASDAQ:CREE) by 9,609 shares to 23,001 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centerstate Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 98,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ii (NASDAQ:IIVI).