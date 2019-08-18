As Ptc (PTC) Stock Price Declined, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raised Stake by $6.55 Million; Bourgeon Capital Management Holding In Schlumberger LTD F (SLB) Was Boosted

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (SLB) by 19.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 13,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 84,292 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67 million, up from 70,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.25B market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 13.25M shares traded or 29.74% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 21.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 71,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 410,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.79 million, up from 338,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $65.38. About 834,016 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns JPM Chase Cm Mtg Sec Trst 2018-PTC Cts Prelim Rtgs; 30/05/2018 – KloudGin Joins the PTC Partner Network Bringing Al-based Connected Field Service, Asset and Inventory Management Cloud Product to Market; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 39.3B RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q Adj EPS 30c-Adj EPS 34c; 24/04/2018 – PTC Explores the Use of Augmented Reality Technology for Autism; 08/03/2018 – Staples Solutions Goes Live with PTC’s Retail Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Solution; 08/05/2018 – TeamViewer is Now Integrated into PTC’s ThingWorx®; 08/03/2018 – Staples Solutions Goes Live with PTC’s Retail Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Solution; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q Rev $307.9M; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q REV. 40.1B RUPEES, EST. 42.80B

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why PTC Stock Plunged Today – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PTC Inc.: Avoid – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “25 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PTC Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Moreover, Principal Fin Gru has 0.04% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Global Endowment Mgmt L P, a North Carolina-based fund reported 10,600 shares. 92,750 are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corp. 8,131 were reported by Advisory Services Net Ltd. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp stated it has 0.01% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). First Interstate State Bank holds 0% or 163 shares in its portfolio. 508,661 were reported by Price T Rowe Md. Nantahala Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 550,299 shares. Victory Capital Inc holds 682,202 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc stated it has 14,595 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Proshare Ltd Llc, Maryland-based fund reported 13,678 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company, New York-based fund reported 5,871 shares. Wellington Management Gp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). 3,109 were reported by Cipher Limited Partnership.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 14,556 shares to 723,185 shares, valued at $83.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 13,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,000 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47M and $170.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc F Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 16,595 shares to 17,797 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 274,562 shares. Strs Ohio reported 983,434 shares. Godsey And Gibb Assocs has invested 2.08% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Perkins Coie Tru owns 606 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hightower Tru Lta stated it has 0.95% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Texas-based Energ Opportunities Capital Management Ltd Co has invested 5.4% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Carret Asset Management Llc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Northern Trust Corp has 17.72 million shares. Wilkins Counsel Inc stated it has 2.4% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hennessy Inc has invested 0.23% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Drexel Morgan And Com holds 20,625 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 4.62 million shares. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Mngmt Incorporated Or reported 1.38% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Advisory Services Network Limited Liability holds 21,722 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Mathes Company owns 17,300 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio.