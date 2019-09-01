As Ptc (PTC) Stock Price Declined, Holder Ameriprise Financial Has Trimmed by $1.78 Million Its Position; As Iron Mtn New (IRM) Share Price Declined, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Boosted Holding

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 24,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The hedge fund held 389,063 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80 million, up from 364,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $31.85. About 1.05M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700M SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B; 10/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – INTRODUCES IRON CLOUD FOR VIDEO; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 7% to 9%; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Dividend of 58.75c; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – TRANSACTION IS DEBT FINANCED; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Maintains Its 2018 Full-Year Guidance; 22/03/2018 – Iron Mountain To Acquire Artex Fine Arts Services; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Iron Mountain’s New Term Loan Ba3; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED LOAN TO AUD341M; 12/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Iron Mountain’s Prpsd $500M Trm Ln ‘BB’

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc analyzed 19,336 shares as the company's stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 361,420 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.38M, down from 380,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $7.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $65.47. About 492,842 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nicholas Inv Prtn Lp invested in 31,657 shares. Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma holds 0.19% or 38,103 shares. Coldstream Cap Mgmt holds 0.02% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) or 2,744 shares. Brandywine Managers Limited Company reported 0.43% stake. Shannon River Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 4.9% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 10,919 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 0.03% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 160,160 shares. The New York-based Laurion Cap Mngmt LP has invested 0.86% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 8,006 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Castleark Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Oakbrook Ltd Com holds 0.06% or 11,150 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.65% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 1.33 million shares. Moreover, Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas Inc has 1.33% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 179,740 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 76,664 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Llc holds 147,999 shares.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mks Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 254,102 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $103.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 4,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,464 shares, and has risen its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year's $0.24 per share.

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $38.01 million for 49.60 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.03% or 7,825 shares. Vigilant Cap Management Llc reported 0.01% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). American Gru Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 144,419 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability holds 5,983 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Capital Interest Sarl has 12,036 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 90,272 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 16,742 shares. Andra Ap holds 158,500 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc reported 26,279 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 38,646 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested 0% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Los Angeles Management Equity Rech stated it has 0.02% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Teachers Ins Annuity Association Of America holds 0.83% or 264,295 shares. California-based Guardian Tru has invested 0.03% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Huntington Savings Bank reported 0% stake.