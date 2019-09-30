As Ptc (PTC) Stock Price Declined, Broadview Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake by $2.77 Million; As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Shares Rose, Highlander Capital Management Has Upped by $333,700 Its Position

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 3550% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 7,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 7,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $345,000, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $52.83. About 4.65 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Correction to Activision Revenue Headline; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Marc Kolin Named VP, Finance & Strategy; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD BOOSTS CY2018 ADJ. EPS AND REVENUE VIEWS; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard sales hit by success of `Fortnite’; 09/04/2018 – USO and Activision to Bring ‘Call of Duty: WWII’ to Service Members Overseas; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Ratings To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Lifts Activision Citing Benefits of Tax Overhaul — Market Talk; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.46; 14/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co., Ltd. | FWD Entered | 03/14/2018; 11/04/2018 – FaZe Clan Claim Title of CWL Pro League Stage 1 Champions

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 40.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 31,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 45,694 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.10 million, down from 76,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $68.34. About 360,765 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 09/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/03/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $78; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q Rev $307.9M; 14/03/2018 – LOSSES FROM NEW SECURED BAD LOANS SHOULD BE FULLY COVERED WITHIN 8 YEARS, COVERAGE TO RISE FROM 5 PCT IN FIRST YEAR TO 27.5 PTC IN FOURTH YEAR TO 75 PCT IN SEVENTH YEAR -EU; 21/05/2018 – PTC to Host Investor Session at LiveWorx on Monday, June 18th, 2018; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q Rev $310M-$315M; 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 17/05/2018 – PTC Continues Competitive Momentum with New and Expanded Creo Customers; 08/05/2018 – PTC to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $31.10 million for 63.28 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $323.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avanos Med Inc by 76,188 shares to 123,838 shares, valued at $5.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT) by 143,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold PTC shares while 137 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 65.19 million shares or 3.25% less from 67.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Csat Advisory LP invested in 0.04% or 1,340 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 0.03% or 6,978 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt accumulated 27,178 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Ltd invested 0.01% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Timessquare Mngmt Lc holds 0.37% or 535,600 shares in its portfolio. Valinor Management Limited Partnership reported 5.82% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). United Financial Advisers Llc has 3,533 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) or 5,169 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors holds 239 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Lc reported 34,015 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 95 were reported by Cwm Lc. Axa accumulated 1.63 million shares. Select Equity Gru Lp owns 2.43 million shares. Ems Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 181,870 shares.