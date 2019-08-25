As Ptc (PTC) Stock Declined, Westwood Management Increased by $9.81 Million Its Holding; Splunk (SPLK) Valuation Rose While Peconic Partners Decreased Its Holding by $5.70 Million

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 90.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 106,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 224,675 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.71 million, up from 118,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $65.12. About 1.04M shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA FY DIV/SHR 4 RUPEES; 14/03/2018 – LOSSES FROM NEW SECURED BAD LOANS SHOULD BE FULLY COVERED WITHIN 8 YEARS, COVERAGE TO RISE FROM 5 PCT IN FIRST YEAR TO 27.5 PTC IN FOURTH YEAR TO 75 PCT IN SEVENTH YEAR -EU; 17/05/2018 – PTC Continues Competitive Momentum with New and Expanded Creo Customers; 08/03/2018 – PTC Inc. at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q REV. 40.1B RUPEES, EST. 42.80B; 24/04/2018 – BigLever Software and PTC Deliver New Integration Solution for Feature-based Product Line Engineering and Product Lifecycle Management; 08/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – KloudGin Joins the PTC Partner Network Bringing Al-based Connected Field Service, Asset and Inventory Management Cloud Product to Market; 23/05/2018 – Reliance Worldwide Says John Guest Makes Plastic PTC Fittings; 08/05/2018 – PTC to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 88.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 46,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 6,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $748,000, down from 52,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $118.56. About 6.04 million shares traded or 215.09% up from the average. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence; 25/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $114; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carmignac Gestion owns 1.85M shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Bamco accumulated 268,011 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Inc reported 7,327 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv, Connecticut-based fund reported 5,643 shares. First Interstate State Bank reported 163 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Co has 4,142 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Gideon Cap Advisors Incorporated has 0.56% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 17,044 shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential Financial has invested 0.02% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 21,500 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Advisory Rech holds 6,736 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Select Equity LP invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.03% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Lpl Limited Liability Corporation holds 6,830 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Artisan Ltd Partnership, Wisconsin-based fund reported 247,232 shares.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 11,800 shares to 195,300 shares, valued at $27.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,461 shares, and cut its stake in Teladoc Health Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd reported 0.07% stake. Castleark Ltd Llc invested 0.74% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Css Ltd Limited Liability Company Il holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 2,381 shares. First Mercantile holds 0.05% or 1,772 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial reported 0.13% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Cookson Peirce accumulated 0.06% or 5,992 shares. Washington Mngmt reported 2,800 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 9,656 shares. Bbva Compass Bank Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 2,074 shares. Patten Gru owns 2,197 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 2.42 million shares. Blackrock invested in 8.49M shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 63,750 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Limited Liability Company reported 50 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pittenger And Anderson owns 0.01% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 545 shares.

