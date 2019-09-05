As Ptc (PTC) Stock Declined, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has Upped Stake by $6.55 Million; Makaira Partners Has Trimmed Its Carmax (KMX) Position by $1.12 Million

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 21.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 71,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 410,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.79 million, up from 338,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.52% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $67.12. About 712,445 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 643.7M RUPEES; 20/03/2018 – DOT Railroad: FRA Takes Proactive Approach to Help Railroads to Meet Congressional PTC Requirement; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. 2Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 31C; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 4 RUPEES PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 39.25 BLN RUPEES VS 31.59 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.41; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q REV. 40.1B RUPEES

Makaira Partners Llc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Makaira Partners Llc sold 16,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The hedge fund held 718,765 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.17M, down from 735,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Makaira Partners Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $86.73. About 1.03 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 02/04/2018 – Carmax Inc expected to post earnings of 87 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ckw Group holds 0% or 12 shares. Ww Asset Management reported 0.05% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Weitz Invest Management Inc owns 1.12M shares. Athena Capital Advsrs Llc holds 7,900 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has 274,137 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Piedmont Investment has 0.03% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 10,210 shares. Ws Mngmt Lllp invested in 2.27% or 537,441 shares. Bartlett & Limited Liability Corp reported 525 shares. Bb&T Corp invested in 0.01% or 5,305 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). First Republic Inv Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 51,102 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Com Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Oppenheimer & Communications invested in 0.99% or 528,767 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Com owns 27,190 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System Fund reported 3,382 shares.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $220.23M for 16.30 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.35% negative EPS growth.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 45,000 shares to 155,000 shares, valued at $2.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 12,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,000 shares, and cut its stake in Globant S A (NYSE:GLOB).

