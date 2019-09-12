As Ptc (PTC) Stock Declined, 40 North Management Lifted by $36.70 Million Its Stake; Jpmorgan Chase & Company Increased Holding in F M C (FMC) by $19.01 Million

40 North Management Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 69.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 40 North Management Llc bought 412,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.98M, up from 590,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 40 North Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $66.74. About 105,841 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q Adj EPS 30c-Adj EPS 34c; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY Rev $1.25B-$1.26B; 08/05/2018 – PTC to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences; 14/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns JPM Chase Cm Mtg Sec Trst 2018-PTC Cts Prelim Rtgs; 20/04/2018 – DJ PTC Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTC); 27/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 27/03/2018 – PTC Adds Connected Forecasting to Servigistics Service Parts Management Solution; 21/05/2018 – PTC to Host Investor Session at LiveWorx on Monday, June 18th, 2018; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. 2Q ADJ REV $308.2M, EST. $302.9M

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 17.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 229,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 1.51M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.82M, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $88.87. About 940,871 shares traded or 3.83% up from the average. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 09/03/2018 – FMC appoints CFO to lead planned lithium spin-off; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 1Q, 2018 EPS Topping High End of Guidance; 19/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP EXPECTS BY END-2018 80% OF ITS 2020 LITHIUM HYDROXIDE CAPACITY WILL BE COMMITTED UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS – CEO; 23/05/2018 – FMC GlobalSat Expands Subdistribution Network; adds KVR Energy to its Growing Global List; 28/03/2018 – FMC GlobalSat Appoints Edward M. Stern To Board of Directors; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE SAYS RICH FMC LITHIUM VALUE COULD SPUR ASSET SALES; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Topping High End of $5.20-$5.60 View; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS THIS LAST QUARTER OF EXTENSIVE COMMENTARY ON ITS LITHIUM BUSINESS DUE TO SEC IPO FILING THIS SUMMER – CFO PAUL GRAVES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold PTC shares while 137 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 65.19 million shares or 3.25% less from 67.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mgmt One reported 0.03% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 17,827 shares. Fort LP owns 14,024 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. 7,346 are owned by Veritable Lp. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Lc has 0% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 147,919 shares. Amer Century accumulated 837,799 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Raymond James & Assoc stated it has 175,038 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Co has 69,028 shares. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 30,208 shares. Praesidium Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 1.77 million shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 7,559 shares. Moreover, First Interstate Retail Bank has 0% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Lagoda Inv Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 95,431 shares stake. Gulf Intll Bancorporation (Uk) Limited accumulated 28,343 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold FMC shares while 142 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 109.73 million shares or 1.74% less from 111.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bancorp accumulated 108,353 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 62,016 shares. Rampart Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 3,238 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Us Fincl Bank De invested in 0% or 18,287 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Paragon Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sun Life Inc has 0% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 18,358 shares. Bp Pcl has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Hardman Johnston Glob Advsr Ltd Co reported 243,846 shares. Howe And Rusling, New York-based fund reported 221 shares. Moreover, Gideon Cap has 0.09% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 3,050 shares. 77,628 are owned by British Columbia Investment Mgmt. Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 31,493 shares.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $511.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW) by 46,833 shares to 5.66 million shares, valued at $400.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) by 76,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,157 shares, and cut its stake in Cathay Gen Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).