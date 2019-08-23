As Ptc (PTC) Shares Declined, Profund Advisors Increased by $332,948 Its Holding; T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holder Findlay Park Partners Llp Decreased Its Position

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 48.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 3,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 11,046 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 7,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $65.82. About 404,111 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 30/05/2018 – KloudGin Joins the PTC Partner Network Bringing Al-based Connected Field Service, Asset and Inventory Management Cloud Product to Market; 03/04/2018 – C-RAD AB CRADb.ST – ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT IS ENTERING INTO A COLLABORATION WITH ZUID-OOST NEDERLAND PROTONEN THERAPIE CENTRUM (ZON-PTC); 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY EPS 31c-EPS 38c; 19/03/2018 – PTC Announces Creo 5.0, the Latest Version of its Award-Winning CAD Solution; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 643.7 MLN RUPEES VS 787.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 27/03/2018 – PTC Adds Connected Forecasting to Servigistics Service Parts Management Solution; 14/03/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $78; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 260,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.70M, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $76.89. About 1.02M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – T-MOBILE SAID TO ADVANCE TOWARD DEAL FOR SPRINT AT $24 BILLION; 29/04/2018 – TMUS, S/@JohnLegere: I’m excited to announce that @TMobile & @Sprint have reached an agreement to come together to form a new company – a larger, stronger competitor that will be a force for positive change for all US consumers and businesses! Watch this & click through for details; 10/04/2018 – Report on Business: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile US Consent Solicitations Are Related to Merger Agreement With Sprint; 30/04/2018 – Update: Moody’s Places T-Mobile’s Ratings On Review For Possible Downgrade, Sprint On Review For Upgrade — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – BUZZ-Japan’s SoftBank soars after sources say T-Mobile and Sprint make progress in talks; 03/05/2018 – SoftBank Taps Sprint CEO as Operating Chief After T-Mobile Deal; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 04/05/2018 – Sprint CEO Faces His Democratic Past in T-Mobile Tie Up (Audio); 30/04/2018 – First on CNBC: CNBC Transcript: T-Mobile US CEO John Legere and Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure Talk Merger on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PTC Inc (PTC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Rosenblatt Starts PTC Inc. (PTC) at Buy – StreetInsider.com” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PTC Therapeutics Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ptc Inc (PTC) EVP, Field Operations Matthew Lessner Cohen Sold $900,000 of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OKTA, PTC, HD – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Sumitomo Life Insurance holds 15,935 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Com reported 6,411 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs reported 11,311 shares stake. Proshare Ltd Liability Corporation owns 13,678 shares. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.06% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Moreover, Macquarie Grp has 0.03% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 171,283 shares. Gulf Intll Bankshares (Uk) Limited stated it has 0.05% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 39,153 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bessemer Gru owns 9,338 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.1% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 309 shares. Franklin Resources owns 766,420 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Tower Ltd Liability Com (Trc) reported 0% stake. Hhr Asset Management Limited Liability Co has invested 1.91% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 2,140 shares to 1,712 shares, valued at $517,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 8,929 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,253 shares, and cut its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco National Bank Inc stated it has 62,812 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. 3.43M are owned by Maverick Cap Limited. Vanguard Group Inc holds 17.43M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Vident Advisory Ltd Llc has 0.15% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 41,515 shares. Westfield Cap Mgmt Communication LP accumulated 0.76% or 1.44M shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 98,545 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0.06% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 671,105 shares. 4,150 were accumulated by Guyasuta Investment Advsr. Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt stated it has 1.55 million shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Bp Public Limited owns 0.09% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 34,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Moreover, Ftb has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). New York-based Gilder Gagnon Howe Lc has invested 0.96% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). James Invest Rech holds 0.04% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 9,405 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why The New T-Mobile Should See Significant Margin Expansion – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Tax Preparation Company Gets Into The Vitamins Business – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IYZ, ANET, MSI, TMUS – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 256,294 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $102.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 946,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09 million for 18.66 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.