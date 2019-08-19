As Ptc (PTC) Shares Declined, Brant Point Investment Management Lifted Holding; Willingdon Wealth Management Raised United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding by $1.41 Million; Valuation Rose

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 141.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 12,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 21,702 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 2.72M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Nando Cesarone International President; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS SAYS SEEKING TO LAUNCH IN-HOME DELIVERY OPTION FOR BULKY GOODS; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees 2018 Capex $6.5 Billion-$7 Billion; 30/05/2018 – Global Classified Annual Report 2017-2018: Revenue Opportunities, Brightest Start-Ups & Overview of the Big 6 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – UPS CHATBOT VIA GOOGLE ASSISTANT, GOOGLE HOME NOW AVAILABLE; 24/04/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces the Availability of APC Smart-UPS With SmartConnect Intelligent Cloud Management for the UK & Ireland; 26/04/2018 – UPS SAYS ABOUT 70% FINISHED WITH $2 BILLION EUROPE INVESTMENT; 25/04/2018 – UPS To Offer Voluntary Retirement Plans To Reduce Headcount, Cut Expenses — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.6%; 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES NO CHANGE TO NET OR EPS ON ASC 715/ASC 606 ACCOUNTING

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 133.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 93,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The hedge fund held 163,405 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.06M, up from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $65.38. About 834,016 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 12/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Disclosure As Per Regulation 52(4); 24/05/2018 – Ectobox Announces IoT Partnership with PTC; 16/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $80; 29/03/2018 – The Wrap: Even PTC Likes `Roseanne’ Revival: `Seems Like a Winning Formula,’ Group President Says; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 39.3B RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY18 EPS (NON-GAAP) $ 1.31 – $ 1.41; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q Rev $307.9M; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA FY DIV/SHR 4 RUPEES; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hrt Fincl Ltd has 3,018 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.04% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Td Asset Management reported 657,986 shares stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0% or 5,046 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 204,480 shares. World Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Com holds 8,453 shares. Symphony Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 16,450 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Sei Invs holds 0.02% or 59,102 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Investments holds 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 2,831 shares. 51,313 are owned by Serv Automobile Association. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 1.52M shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Comerica Savings Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 69,840 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Co holds 100 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 8,227 shares.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $796.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Syneos Health Inc by 10,551 shares to 59,335 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Casella Waste Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CWST) by 58,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,096 shares, and cut its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $407.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 17,364 shares to 100 shares, valued at $19,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 23,903 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Southeast Asset Advisors reported 3,700 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.24% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 625,471 shares. Ohio-based Wealthtrust Fairport Lc has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.1% or 141,547 shares. Thornburg Invest Management has invested 0.39% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Riverhead Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 23,803 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Colonial Trust Advsrs holds 0.11% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 5,300 shares. Iowa Natl Bank holds 4.17% or 81,317 shares. Nomura Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Salem Inv Counselors owns 229 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Highvista Strategies Lc owns 2,200 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Comml Bank accumulated 13,049 shares. Blackrock accumulated 42.92M shares. Moreover, Shellback Capital LP has 0.66% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Lincoln National Corp holds 0.04% or 9,002 shares.