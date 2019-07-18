As Ptc (PTC) Share Value Declined, Shannon River Fund Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $5.26 Million; Stephens Trimmed Its Netflix (NFLX) Holding by $527,592 as Market Value Rose

Stephens Inc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc sold 1,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,188 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, down from 6,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 10.27% or $37.23 during the last trading session, reaching $325.21. About 30.45M shares traded or 420.66% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 06/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Netflix adds per-title PIN locks, visible maturity ratings to improve parental controls; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – NETFLIX-RELATED BILLING WILL BE HANDLED DIRECTLY BY COMCAST; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Subscriber Growth Tops Expectations — 3rd Update; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUB; 18/05/2018 – Jennifer Aniston to star in same-sex White House comedy film; 06/04/2018 – Global Premiere Of The First And Only Officially-Endorsed Luis Miguel Series Sunday April 22 On Telemundo At 9pm/8c In The US And On Netflix In Latin America And Spain; 06/04/2018 – Movies: Chipping Away at the Huge Block of Netflix Originals; 24/04/2018 – Netflix Puts Some Junk in Its Trunk — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – Pure Earth Partners With Narcos Star Taliana Vargas and Over 30 Designers on Jewelry Collection To Fight Pollution; 05/03/2018 – Netflix’s Hastings Steals Spotlight With Top Wealth Gain in 2018

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 15.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 57,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 304,523 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.07M, down from 361,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $88.48. About 524,009 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 0.83% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 24/05/2018 – Ectobox Announces IoT Partnership with PTC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 14/03/2018 – LOSSES FROM NEW SECURED BAD LOANS SHOULD BE FULLY COVERED WITHIN 8 YEARS, COVERAGE TO RISE FROM 5 PCT IN FIRST YEAR TO 27.5 PTC IN FOURTH YEAR TO 75 PCT IN SEVENTH YEAR -EU; 27/03/2018 – PTC Adds Connected Forecasting to Servigistics Service Parts Management Solution; 14/03/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $78; 12/03/2018 – lululemon Upgrades to Latest Version of PTC FlexPLM; 02/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PTC India Financial Services Ltd; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. 2Q ADJ REV $308.2M, EST. $302.9M; 20/03/2018 – DOT Railroad: FRA Takes Proactive Approach to Help Railroads to Meet Congressional PTC Requirement

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $25.15 million activity. $22.29 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares were sold by HASTINGS REED.

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58 billion and $4.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 8,550 shares to 15,589 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,606 shares, and has risen its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 755 are owned by Hyman Charles D. Fmr Limited Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 26.17 million shares. Hwg Holdings Lp holds 9,116 shares. Homrich & Berg holds 0.04% or 1,962 shares. 9,058 are held by Boston Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Thornburg Inv Management Incorporated holds 0.14% or 39,228 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company reported 352,483 shares stake. Mercer Cap Advisers holds 0.02% or 75 shares. Bluestein R H & reported 1.67% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). B Riley Wealth Management Inc reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 1,588 shares. 5,344 were accumulated by Fulton State Bank Na. 300 are held by Spirit Of America Management Corporation New York. Capstone Advisors owns 0.03% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 9,379 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives accumulated 23,885 shares. Moreover, Century Cos has 0.1% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 150,986 shares. Brandywine Managers Limited accumulated 0.43% or 11,565 shares. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 80,361 shares. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 0.02% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Vanguard Group invested in 0% or 489,245 shares. Axa accumulated 1.83 million shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 0% stake. Checchi Capital Advisers holds 0.03% or 2,441 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) or 47 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement accumulated 156,730 shares.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $573.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 54,672 shares to 180,172 shares, valued at $22.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New by 7,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,059 shares, and has risen its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).