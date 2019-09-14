As Ptc (PTC) Share Value Declined, 40 North Management Has Boosted Its Position by $36.70 Million; As Cooper Cos (COO) Share Price Rose, Rampart Investment Management Company Lifted Holding by $1.91 Million

40 North Management Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 69.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 40 North Management Llc bought 412,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.98M, up from 590,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 40 North Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $66.55. About 741,053 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 06/03/2018 – PTC Introduces New Augmented Reality Capabilities and Spatial Tracking with Creo AR Design Share; 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY18 TOTAL REVENUE $1,250 MLN – $1,260 MLN; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 08/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PTC India Financial Services Ltd; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 24/04/2018 – BigLever Software and PTC Deliver New Integration Solution for Feature-based Product Line Engineering and Product Lifecycle Management; 30/05/2018 – KloudGin Joins the PTC Partner Network Bringing Al-based Connected Field Service, Asset and Inventory Management Cloud Product to Market

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 947.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 5,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The institutional investor held 6,298 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12M, up from 601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $301.51. About 381,934 shares traded or 29.69% up from the average. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 06/03/2018 Cooper Cos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – COOPER COS. REPORTS EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COS. SAYS WEISS TO RETIRE; REMAIN ON BOARD; 03/04/2018 – The Cooper Companies Acquires The LifeGlobal Group, Expanding Fertility Solutions Portfolio; 23/05/2018 – The Cooper Companies Announces Executive Management Changes; 23/04/2018 – Cooper Cos: Brian Andrews to Succeed Albert White as CFO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cooper Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COO); 08/03/2018 – ALBERT WHITE TO SUCCEED ROBERT WEISS AS CEO OF COOPER COS; 23/05/2018 – Cooper Cos: Robert Auerbach Appointed Pres, CooperSurgical; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Acquires the LifeGlobal Group For $125M

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66M and $847.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 302 shares to 2,339 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 3,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,460 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why PTC Stock Plunged Today – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The 10 Biggest IoT Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 22, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OKTA, PTC, HD – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “BID Group to Leverage PTC ThingWorx to Improve Factory Operations and Digitally Transform the Lumber Processing Industry – Business Wire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

