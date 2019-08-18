As Ptc (PTC) Share Price Declined, Shannon River Fund Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $5.26 Million; Main Street Capital (MAIN) Valuation Rose While Usca Ria Trimmed Its Position

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 11,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.36% . The institutional investor held 278,893 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.38M, down from 290,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Main Street Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $43.19. About 292,936 shares traded or 24.19% up from the average. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has risen 9.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 30/05/2018 – Mainstreet Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid; 13/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty Communities Selected to Manage Mainstreet at Conyers; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 02/05/2018 – Main Street Announces Third Quarter 2018 Regular Monthly Dividends; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $37.0M; 19/04/2018 – MAIN STREET SEMI-ANNUAL SUPPLEMENTAL CASH DIV 27.5C/SHR FOR 2Q; 03/04/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP SAYS IT RECENTLY MADE A NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT TO FACILITATE LEVERAGED BUYOUT OF CALIFORNIA SPLENDOR, INC; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE OF $23.67 PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Main Street Announces Semi-Annual Supplemental Cash Dividend Payable in June 2018; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Revs Main Street Capital Otlk To Stbl, Afrms ‘BBB’ Rtg

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 15.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 57,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The hedge fund held 304,523 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.07M, down from 361,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $65.38. About 770,193 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 06/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 02/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PTC India Financial Services Ltd; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. SEES 3Q REV. $310M TO $315M, EST. $308.5M; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q EPS 7c; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 39.25 BLN RUPEES VS 31.59 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q Rev $310M-$315M; 24/05/2018 – Ectobox Announces IoT Partnership with PTC; 08/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at Conference May 15; 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 08/03/2018 – Staples Solutions Goes Live with PTC’s Retail Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Solution

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89M and $462.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 3,535 shares to 7,517 shares, valued at $653,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 2,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,007 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchang Traded Fd I (FMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold MAIN shares while 40 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 11.75 million shares or 2.87% less from 12.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited invested 0.07% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0% or 110,579 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 610,516 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Clearbridge Ltd Co reported 311,439 shares stake. Price T Rowe Md invested in 0.01% or 983,136 shares. Lifeplan Group Inc has 783 shares. Opus Cap Group Ltd Liability owns 33,585 shares. National Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) for 25,127 shares. Hsbc Pcl owns 59,400 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd Co stated it has 0.03% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Regions Financial reported 0% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 212,138 shares. 17,809 are held by Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Company. 86,265 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) for 2,220 shares.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $573.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 263,057 shares to 511,650 shares, valued at $31.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avalara Inc by 195,106 shares in the quarter, for a total of 406,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Smartsheet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Thornburg Inv Mgmt has 0% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 48,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 78 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 0.02% or 8,227 shares in its portfolio. 602,537 were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Grp Lc. Granahan Mgmt Ma reported 38,103 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd reported 15,596 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Montana-based First Interstate Bancorporation has invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.05% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). 16,371 were reported by Nomura Asset Management Limited. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.03% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Paradigm Capital Mngmt Inc Ny reported 0.32% stake. 657,986 are owned by Td Asset Mngmt. Lpl Financial Limited Liability stated it has 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $37.96M for 49.53 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.