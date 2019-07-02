As Ptc (PTC) Share Price Declined, Holder Shell Asset Management Co Has Cut by $1.26 Million Its Position; Bank Of The West Raised Cvs Health (CVS) Holding by $569,432 as Stock Price Declined

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 14.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 10,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 83,765 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52M, up from 73,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.8. About 4.51 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Shell Asset Management Co decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 76.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co sold 13,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,142 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $382,000, down from 17,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 533,906 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 0.83% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 16/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $80; 08/03/2018 – PTC Inc. at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 29/03/2018 – The Wrap: Even PTC Likes `Roseanne’ Revival: `Seems Like a Winning Formula,’ Group President Says; 27/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 30/03/2018 – The Wrap: Even PTC Likes `Roseanne’ Now: `Seems Like a Winning Formula,’ Group President Says; 20/04/2018 – DJ PTC Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTC); 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 09/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – KloudGin Joins the PTC Partner Network Bringing Al-based Connected Field Service, Asset and Inventory Management Cloud Product to Market

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.41% or 12,103 shares. Camelot Portfolios Llc has 0.42% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 18,682 shares. Joel Isaacson Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.18% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The Texas-based Eagle Global Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.33% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Kornitzer Capital Ks reported 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cypress Gp accumulated 11,588 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 270,284 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Jane Street Group Ltd Co owns 0.06% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 678,803 shares. Mirae Asset Invests holds 0.04% or 109,495 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 90,780 shares. Rathbone Brothers Plc has invested 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). River Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership reported 131,511 shares. Moon Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 56,765 shares. Tru Company Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 0.33% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Citizens Northern stated it has 38,547 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 2,461 shares to 1,732 shares, valued at $212,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,109 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,737 shares, and cut its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $20.54 million activity. 166,368 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $11.49 million were sold by MERLO LARRY J. Shares for $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Com has 0.1% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 16,041 shares. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsr Llc has invested 0.11% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 27,644 shares. The Sweden-based Nordea Invest Management Ab has invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Aqr Capital has invested 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Axa holds 1.83 million shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 150,986 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Carmignac Gestion holds 1.99% or 1.85M shares in its portfolio. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Company reported 0.2% stake. 3,000 are held by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 2,364 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Lagoda Lp invested 11.08% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Brant Point Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.89% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 163,405 shares.

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 28.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.25 per share. PTC’s profit will be $20.71 million for 126.35 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.