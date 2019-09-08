As Ptc (PTC) Market Value Declined, Shannon River Fund Management Decreased Stake by $5.26 Million; South Dakota Investment Council Stake in Mrc Global (MRC) Lifted by $2.48 Million

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 15.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 57,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The hedge fund held 304,523 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.07M, down from 361,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $67.13. About 646,173 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns JPM Chase Cm Mtg Sec Trst 2018-PTC Cts Prelim Rtgs; 20/03/2018 – DOT Railroad: FRA Takes Proactive Approach to Help Railroads Meet Congressional PTC Requirement; 02/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PTC India Financial Services Ltd; 08/03/2018 – PTC Inc. at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 08/05/2018 – LiveWorx 18 to Showcase Tech Industry Luminaries; 12/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Disclosure As Per Regulation 52(4); 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. SEES 3Q REV. $310M TO $315M, EST. $308.5M; 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 24/05/2018 – Ectobox Announces IoT Partnership with PTC

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Mrc Global Inc (MRC) by 49.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 145,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.12% . The institutional investor held 438,278 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.66M, up from 292,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Mrc Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.18% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $12.08. About 2.82 million shares traded or 236.33% up from the average. MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) has declined 29.77% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MRC News: 12/04/2018 – MRC ALLIED RISES 3.2% AFTER RAISING PRICE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 14/05/2018 – Ubs O’Connor LLC Exits Position in MRC Global; 27/03/2018 – NORTHAM PLATINUM LTD NHMJ.J – MRC HAS APPLIED FOR AN URGENT INTERDICT TO EFFECT A RETURN TO WORK; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MRC GLOBAL (US) INC.’S RATING TO B1; OUTLOOK; 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New lnvalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and Mobile Web Traffic; 04/04/2018 – KNOW Identity Awards Names Reed Taussig `CEO of the Year’, While ThreatMetrix Wins MRC Technology Award; 22/05/2018 – MRC Global at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 29/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – MRC ALLIED UNIT PLANS 8.5B-PESO CLARK SOLAR PROJECT: INQUIRER; 27/03/2018 – NORTHAM PLATINUM LTD NHMJ.J – AFFECTED EMPLOYEES ARE DEMANDING END-OF- CONTRACT TERMINATION PACKAGES FROM MRC

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $31.10 million for 62.16 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $573.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 54,672 shares to 180,172 shares, valued at $22.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New by 7,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,059 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardlytics Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Secs Gp holds 4,350 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 109,632 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.06% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 42,724 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Rech Inc owns 0.01% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 14,615 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 4,281 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 410,000 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0.01% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 508,661 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 309 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 23,885 shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) holds 63,973 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Mcf Lc has 100 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Communications has invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Moreover, Robecosam Ag has 1.14% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 300,000 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors holds 0.04% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 11,311 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability holds 602,537 shares.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 2,850 shares to 3,150 shares, valued at $478,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 144,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 719,434 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold MRC shares while 50 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 81.78 million shares or 6.80% less from 87.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 979,747 shares. Homrich And Berg invested 0.02% in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC). Jump Trading Limited Liability Company owns 11,358 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 4.30 million shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Company reported 332,815 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda accumulated 0.42% or 56,894 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 1.95 million shares. Mackenzie Corp invested in 0.09% or 2.10 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 19,409 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC). Ardevora Asset Management Llp holds 1.01% or 2.20M shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 82,500 shares. Moreover, Sun Life Financial has 0.05% invested in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC). 70 were reported by Highstreet Asset.

