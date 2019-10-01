As Ptc (PTC) Market Value Declined, 40 North Management Boosted Holding by $36.70 Million; Facebook (FB) Holder Fagan Associates Has Raised Stake by $301,440 as Shares Rose

Fagan Associates Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc bought 1,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 46,313 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.94 million, up from 44,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $501.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $175.81. About 16.07M shares traded or 12.96% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – WYDEN ASKS FOR INFORMATION REGARDING FACEBOOK’S ROLE IN INCIDENT AND OVERALL AWARENESS OF THIRD-PARTY COLLECTION PRACTICES; REQUESTS ANSWERS BY APRIL 13; 19/03/2018 – CT. A.G. JEPSEN INITIATED AN INQUIRY ON FB, CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 05/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Report: US congressional panels probe whether Russia got Facebook data; 20/03/2018 – Manipulating Facebook Data Using Psychographic Targeting (Video); 19/03/2018 – Facebook Exec Addresses Reports of Data Misuse by Cambridge Analytica; 05/04/2018 – Some Facebook Quitters Face Technical Obstacles; 09/04/2018 – Facebook chief admits ‘mistakes’; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Posts Comment on Cambridge Analytica Situation; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Under the Microscope (Video); 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Vows to Bolster Privacy Amid Data Crisis

40 North Management Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 69.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 40 North Management Llc bought 412,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.98M, up from 590,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 40 North Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $66.04. About 611,023 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 27/03/2018 – PTC Adds Connected Forecasting to Servigistics Service Parts Management Solution; 16/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $80; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 643.7 MLN RUPEES VS 787.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 08/05/2018 – TeamViewer is Now Integrated into PTC’s ThingWorx®; 07/05/2018 – PTC Inc. at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – HARK PTC REPORTS 15.12% INTEREST IN PETROFAC; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 24/04/2018 – PTC Explores the Use of Augmented Reality Technology for Autism

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold PTC shares while 137 reduced holdings.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings.