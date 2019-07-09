As Ptc (PTC) Market Valuation Declined, Palestra Capital Management Has Decreased Stake; Bryn Mawr Trust Company Lowered Holding in Hershey Co (HSY) as Stock Price Rose

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Hershey Co (HSY) by 9.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 16,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,209 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.74 million, down from 179,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Hershey Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $138.72. About 331,148 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 38.04% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 05/04/2018 – Shine On: Ice Breakers Brand Debuts Glitter Gum; 08/03/2018 Patriot-News: Free one-day admission to Hershey Story Museum includes new Hershey’s Cuba exhibit; 26/04/2018 – Hershey 1Q Adj EPS $1.41; 25/04/2018 – Hershey is grappling with the same concern its founder was in 1929: Is chocolate enough?; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.73-EPS $4.98; 25/05/2018 – The Hershey Company Teams Up With Hershey Native & Soccer Phenom Christian Pulisic; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – Hershey Releases `Shopper’s World’ Retail Report; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hershey Co’s Proposed Sr Unsecured Notes; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hershey Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSY)

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 21.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 219,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 785,285 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.39M, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $88.42. About 768,745 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 0.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 20/03/2018 – DOT Railroad: FRA Takes Proactive Approach to Help Railroads to Meet Congressional PTC Requirement; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q Adj EPS 34c; 08/03/2018 – Staples Solutions Goes Live with PTC’s Retail Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Solution; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 39.3B RUPEES; 14/03/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $78; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q REV. 40.1B RUPEES; 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK CEO SEES POST-PTC CAPEX AT 16%-18% OF SALES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 47 investors sold HSY shares while 182 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 107.36 million shares or 0.42% less from 107.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World reported 112,820 shares. Wealthquest Corp reported 8,500 shares stake. Ima Wealth Incorporated owns 0.04% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 900 shares. Northstar Asset Ltd reported 0.27% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 4,683 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pggm Invests reported 0.3% stake. Moreover, Cwm has 0% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Amer Century owns 0.13% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 1.09 million shares. Tdam Usa reported 2,680 shares. Philadelphia Trust Communication owns 12,591 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp holds 1,813 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 757,369 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs has 0.06% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). 3,826 were accumulated by Wagner Bowman. Virtu Limited Company holds 0.01% or 1,742 shares.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (SCZ) by 10,386 shares to 372,145 shares, valued at $21.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 5,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $262.62 million activity. $162,285 worth of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) shares were sold by Buck Michele.

Analysts await The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 2.63% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.14 per share. HSY’s profit will be $244.29 million for 29.64 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by The Hershey Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.42% negative EPS growth.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 308,035 shares to 2.06 million shares, valued at $233.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 28.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.25 per share. PTC’s profit will be $20.71M for 122.81 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

