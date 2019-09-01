As Ptc Com (PTC) Share Price Declined, Symphony Asset Management Has Raised Position by $495,420; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Value Rose, Holder Sand Hill Global Advisors Decreased Position

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc Com (PTC) by 48.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 5,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 16,450 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, up from 11,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $65.47. About 492,842 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 03/04/2018 – C-RAD AB: C-RAD SIGNS STRATEGIC PACT TO EQUIP ZON-PTC, A; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.41; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. SEES 3Q REV. $310M TO $315M, EST. $308.5M; 24/04/2018 – PTC Explores the Use of Augmented Reality Technology for Autism; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q REV. 40.1B RUPEES, EST. 42.80B; 16/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $80; 21/05/2018 – PTC to Host Investor Session at LiveWorx on Monday, June 18th, 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 24/05/2018 – Ectobox Announces IoT Partnership with PTC

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 3,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 58,731 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, down from 61,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 5.59M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beaumont Financial Prtnrs Ltd accumulated 15,790 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Ltd invested in 0.47% or 24,481 shares. Hengehold Lc reported 293,477 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.72% or 767,426 shares in its portfolio. Duff & Phelps Invest Management holds 27,100 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Fincl Prns holds 94,812 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Flippin Bruce And Porter has 2.61% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc holds 0.48% or 24,633 shares in its portfolio. Waverton Mngmt Ltd holds 15,520 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 16,888 are owned by Leisure Cap. Farmers owns 101,564 shares. Nomura Incorporated accumulated 136,301 shares or 0.06% of the stock. California Employees Retirement stated it has 9.72M shares. Eagle Glob Limited Liability Corp accumulated 7,150 shares. White Pine Cap Limited Co reported 0.46% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $979.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 35,507 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $42.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 4,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,458 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Handed Fresh Bull Note – Schaeffers Research” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Look At The Procter & Gamble Companyâ€™s (NYSE:PG) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Procter & Gamble Company (PG): Yacktman Asset Management Is Enthusiastic About Its Brands – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar reported 2,013 shares stake. California-based Charles Schwab Inv has invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 30,300 shares. Artisan Partnership reported 247,232 shares stake. Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Praesidium Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.85M shares or 11.32% of all its holdings. Reilly Fin Limited Co holds 114 shares. Alps Advisors, a Colorado-based fund reported 5,821 shares. Hhr Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 1.91% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 8,227 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett & Communication Limited Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 49,211 shares. Contravisory Inv Mngmt invested in 2.17% or 60,648 shares. Sit Assoc Incorporated has 0.18% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 60,220 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding Sa holds 0.09% or 114,217 shares. Stifel Fincl invested in 5,961 shares.

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PTC Announces Retirement of Board Member Donald Grierson – Business Wire” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OKTA, PTC, HD – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PTC Therapeutics Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “PTC Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:PTC) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PTC Announces LiveWorx 2020 Call for Papers: Open Through September 19 – Business Wire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.