As Ps Business Pks Calif (PSB) Valuation Rose, Holder Credit Suisse Ag Has Raised Stake; Motley Fool Asset Management Has Cut Paycom Software (PAYC) Holding by $3.45 Million

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 18,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 160,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.26 million, down from 178,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $252.74. About 469,091 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in Ps Business Pks Inc Calif (PSB) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 4,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.62% . The institutional investor held 77,491 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.15M, up from 73,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Ps Business Pks Inc Calif for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $180.59. About 128,974 shares traded or 14.00% up from the average. PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) has risen 39.60% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PSB News: 18/04/2018 – PS Business Parks: Net Proceeds After Transaction Costs About $73.3M; 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N – QTRLY TOTAL RENTAL INCOME $103.8 MLN VS $100.1 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ PS Business Parks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSB); 16/04/2018 Moody’s Affirms Ps Business Parks’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $121 FROM $120; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for AeroVironment, PS Business Parks, Genomic Health, Digi International, Sens; 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N QUARTERLY FFO SHR $1.59; 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q Adj EPS $1.59; 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q EPS $1.69

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 26.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $33.88 million for 108.94 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.43% negative EPS growth.

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75 million and $865.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 11,440 shares to 264,212 shares, valued at $7.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 31,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,392 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co The (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.69, from 1.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold PSB shares while 63 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 19.18 million shares or 4.69% less from 20.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning holds 0% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Gru Inc holds 0.02% in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) or 29,600 shares. Element Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 1,531 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Company has 25,750 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 47,148 shares. Aqr Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 13,520 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa, France-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 117,571 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 57,395 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Geode Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB). Martingale Asset Management LP holds 0.12% in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) or 71,221 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 16,800 shares. Robecosam Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 750 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.25% in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB).