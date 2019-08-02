As Ps Business Pks Calif (PSB) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trimmed by $1.36 Million Its Holding; As Carnival (CCL) Market Valuation Declined, Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Raised by $620,750 Its Position

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Ps Business Pks Inc Calif (PSB) by 32.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 8,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.62% . The institutional investor held 18,355 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, down from 27,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Ps Business Pks Inc Calif for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $173. About 40,369 shares traded. PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) has risen 39.60% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PSB News: 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q Adj EPS $1.59; 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q EPS $1.69; 14/05/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $121 FROM $120; 19/04/2018 – DJ PS Business Parks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSB); 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N QUARTERLY FFO SHR $1.59; 18/04/2018 – PS Business Parks: Net Proceeds After Transaction Costs About $73.3M; 16/04/2018 Moody’s Affirms Ps Business Parks’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N – QTRLY TOTAL RENTAL INCOME $103.8 MLN VS $100.1 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for AeroVironment, PS Business Parks, Genomic Health, Digi International, Sens

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 12,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 307,325 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.59M, up from 294,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $45.66. About 1.56M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 27/03/2018 – CIBS2018 is an lmmersive 360-Degree Water Carnival with Activities, Celebrities and Programs; 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2019-2020 Panama Canal Itineraries; 03/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71.5 FROM $70; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – WANG CHUNNIN RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 56C TO 60C, EST. 53C; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL BOOSTS QUARTERLY DIV 11% TO 50C/SHR FROM 45C, EST. 45C; 19/03/2018 – W Virginia Gov: Governor and First Lady Justice announce plans for annual Easter Carnival; 22/04/2018 – DJ CARNIVAL CORP PAIRED CTF, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCL); 03/04/2018 – Holland America Line’s Popular Ready Set Sail Promotion Offers Pre-Paid Gratuities, Reduced Deposits and Exceptional Cruise Fares; 26/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Names Lars Ljoen to Head Marine Operations

Analysts await PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 4.88% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.64 per share. PSB’s profit will be $46.99M for 25.15 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.75 actual EPS reported by PS Business Parks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.69, from 1.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold PSB shares while 63 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 19.18 million shares or 4.69% less from 20.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) by 3,700 shares to 9,401 shares, valued at $899,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spire Inc by 10,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, worth $930,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13 million and $604.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 96,140 shares to 7,796 shares, valued at $3.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 7,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,647 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).