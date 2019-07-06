As Prudential Plc (PUK) Valuation Rose, Azimuth Capital Management Upped Position; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Boosted Ypf Sa (YPF) Holding by $390,600 as Shares Declined

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Ypf Sa (YPF) by 94.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 27,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $804,000, up from 29,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Ypf Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.15. About 871,613 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 26.22% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.65% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS EXPECTS MONTHLY FUEL INCREASES IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 AFTER AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT; 09/05/2018 – YPF TO HOLD FUEL PRICE RISES AFTER AGREEMENT W/GOVT: YPF; 05/03/2018 – YPF CAPEX FELL 17.8% IN USD IN 2017; 09/05/2018 – YPF POSTPONES FUEL PRICE HIKES TO PROTECT CLIENT BASE, ECONOMY; 05/03/2018 – YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 05/03/2018 – YPF AIMS TO REVERSE OUTPUT DROP W/35% Y/Y RISE IN SHALE IN 2H18; 05/03/2018 – YPF TO ANNOUNCE SALE OF SOME OIL FIELDS IN NEUQUEN IN 2 MONTHS; 15/03/2018 – Argentina plans 2019 payment of $1.5 bln in delayed gas subsidies; 26/04/2018 – OIL ARB: Argentina’s YPF Is Said to Sell Cruz Del Sur for May; 05/03/2018 – YPF TO BE VERY ACTIVE MANAGING PORTFOLIO, LOOKS FOR NEW ASSETS

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Prudential Plc (PUK) by 76.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 24,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,673 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, up from 31,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prudential Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $44.66. About 100,562 shares traded. Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) has declined 18.86% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PUK News: 05/03/2018 Vantis Life Partners with Bob Mittel, Former Prudential Executive; 14/03/2018 – Prudential PLC to Demerge M&G Prudential; 14/03/2018 – Prudential PLC: Demerger Has Nothing to Do With Brexit; 07/03/2018 – Prudential Malaysia unit in talks with pension fund KWAP to sell 30 pct stake; 09/03/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND – DAVID THORBURN HAS RESIGNED FROM THE PRUDENTIAL REGULATION COMMITTEE; 26/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL CUTS NOBLE GROUP STAKE TO 6.77% AFTER SHARE SALE; 20/03/2018 – DUBAI INVESTMENTS – ARKAN BANK IS APPLYING TO DFSA FOR APPROVAL FOR A PRUDENTIAL CATEGORY 5 LICENCE TO OPERATE AS AN ISLAMIC FINANCI AL INSTITUTION; 24/04/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM INCOME 86.56 BLN RUPEES VS 75.26 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – RECURRENT ENERGY – PRUDENTIAL CAPITAL GROUP WILL PROVIDE A $106.7 MLN DEBT FACILITY FOR PROJECT; 14/03/2018 – Prudential Suspended From Trading Ahead of 2017 Results

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Assoc Ltd accumulated 341,019 shares or 0% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 783,100 shares stake. Alpine Global Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 42,713 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Blackrock owns 3.74 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Laurion Capital Management Lp owns 35,174 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nordea Invest Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Caxton Associates Ltd Partnership holds 14,711 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 572,294 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Deltec Asset Management Lc stated it has 13,500 shares. Illinois-based Northern Trust Corp has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd owns 0.03% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 320,184 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 2.09 million shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.29% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Hsbc Plc stated it has 0.02% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Stevens Capital Mgmt LP invested 0.02% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF).

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp by 103,980 shares to 208,473 shares, valued at $5.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 16,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,945 shares, and cut its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO).

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto (NYSE:TD) by 26,585 shares to 87,202 shares, valued at $4.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dassault Systems Sa (DASTY) by 5,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,335 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW).