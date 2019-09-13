As Prudential Plc (PUK) Stock Price Declined, Holder Causeway Capital Management Lowered Stake by $2.53 Million; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holder Advent International Has Increased Its Holding

Advent International Corp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 62.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 410,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.77M, up from 652,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $65.12. About 321,244 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – UNITS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND BORROWER’S EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO PROVIDE FOR ABOUT $1.5 BLN OF INCREMENTAL DEBT COMMITMENTS; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 05/03/2018 Cheniere and GAIL Celebrate Commencement of 20-year LNG Contract; 07/03/2018 – BROWNFIELD LNG PROJECTS TO BE FINANCED BEFORE GREENFIELD: SMITH; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Announces Offer to Acquire Outstanding Shrs of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE A TAX-FREE EXCHANGE TO CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS’ SHAREHOLDERS; 25/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 25 (Table); 23/05/2018 – CHENIERE GETS FERC APPROVAL TO START CORPUS CHRISTI GAS LINE; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA $2.3 BLN TO $2.5 BLN; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Prudential Plc (PUK) by 5.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 58,724 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.39% . The institutional investor held 930,688 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.78M, down from 989,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prudential Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 72,992 shares traded. Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) has declined 11.55% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PUK News: 07/03/2018 – REFILE-Prudential Malaysia unit in talks with pension fund KWAP to sell 30 pct stake; 14/03/2018 – Fitch: Prudential’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating Has Been Downgraded to ‘A’ From ‘A+’; 18/05/2018 – Barclays to sell on $5 bln Irish loan book as mortgage securitisation returns; 14/03/2018 – Prudential to split in new world order for British insurers; 06/03/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS – APPROVES RE-APPOINTMENT OF SANDEEP BAKHSHI AS MD & CEO; 24/04/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 3.30 RUPEES PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – Boise Cascade Transfers $151.8M Pension Plan Assets to Prudential for Purchase of Group Annuity Contract; 14/03/2018 – Prudential PLC Paid Total 2017 Dividend of 45.07p; 25/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: Fitch Affirms Prudential plc’s ‘AA-‘ IFS Ratings; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Insurance Group Prudential On Demerger Plans

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stevens Management L P, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 23,262 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corp holds 10,448 shares. Amalgamated State Bank reported 28,857 shares. Sei Invests reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.6% or 157,801 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Inv Management Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Freestone Capital Ltd Com stated it has 21,790 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% or 448 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Res stated it has 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Ativo Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.47% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 3G Prns Lp reported 6.07% stake. Kemnay Advisory Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 1,400 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc accumulated 9,645 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Beech Hill, a New York-based fund reported 3,500 shares. Moody State Bank Trust Division, Texas-based fund reported 69,897 shares.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14B and $9.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Relx Plc by 19,949 shares to 398,377 shares, valued at $9.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 5,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,777 shares, and has risen its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY).