As Prudential Finl (PRU) Valuation Declined, Holder Willingdon Wealth Management Lowered Position by $2.45 Million; Shayne & Co Stake in Tech Data (TECD) Raised by $625,560

Shayne & Co increased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shayne & Co bought 6,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 116,653 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.20 million, up from 110,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shayne & Co who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $105.23. About 214,270 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA 4Q ADJ EPS $3.50, EST. $3.47; 07/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as Americas Distributor of the Year by Riverbed Technology; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q EPS 3c; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q EPS 37c-EPS 67c; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys New 4.5% Position in Tech Data; 19/04/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – COO RICH HUME TO SUCCEED BOB DUTKOWSKY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER IN JUNE 2018; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.60; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Trading Activity Surges to More Than 16 Times Average; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 99.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 23,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 66 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7,000, down from 23,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $89.82. About 3.20 million shares traded or 50.89% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two Alaska youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 17/04/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINL AUM $1.156T AS AT MARCH 31; 27/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Prudential Financial Inc.’s New Senior Unsecured Notes; 27/03/2018 – Prudential develops innovative process with PIC to help small pensions de-risk; 30/04/2018 – Grayson Phillips of Gardendale, Alabama named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 12/03/2018 – Prudential Provides $152 Million to Refinance Canada Solar Farms; 07/05/2018 – Financial wellness program popularity rises among employers, up 63 percentage points in two years; 30/04/2018 – Two Colorado youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Pennsylvania youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Iowa youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $430.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 306 shares to 6,516 shares, valued at $7.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF).

More notable recent Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Prudential Financial to acquire Assurance IQ, Inc., a leading consumer solutions platform for health and financial wellness needs, for $2.35 billion – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Prudential Financial, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries Following Its Announced Acquisition of Assurance IQ, Inc. – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Prudential slides after Q2 miss – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.14 million activity. FALZON ROBERT had bought 3,580 shares worth $300,648 on Monday, September 9. 7,500 shares were bought by Lowrey Charles F, worth $627,600.

Analysts await Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $3.24 earnings per share, up 2.86% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.15 per share. PRU’s profit will be $1.30 billion for 6.93 P/E if the $3.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.14 actual earnings per share reported by Prudential Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.18% EPS growth.

Shayne & Co, which manages about $210.22 million and $152.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,043 shares to 126,841 shares, valued at $19.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Guru Stocks With Predictable Businesses – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Tech Data (TECD) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Tech Data Continue to Surge Higher? – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 29, 2019 : TD, DG, DLTR, BBY, BURL, SAFM, TECD, HAIN, PDCO, GLNG, ANF, MEI – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Dow closes more than 300 points higher as China tamps down fears of trade-war escalation – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

