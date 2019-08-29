As Prudential Finl (PRU) Valuation Declined, Holder Benin Management Boosted Holding; Weight Watchers Intl New (WTW) Holder Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Has Cut Position by $3.39 Million as Valuation Were Volatile

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 8,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 133,347 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.25 million, up from 124,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $79.53. About 1.69M shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two South Dakota youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Wisconsin youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Beats on EPS, Sees Adjusted Operating Income Rise — Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – MOVES-Prudential’s PGIM names Ken Poliziani chief marketing officer; 30/04/2018 – Two Colorado youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $3.08, EST. $2.98; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial 1Q Net $1.36B; 20/03/2018 – Millennials are slowly finding their economic footing but uncertain of future progress, Prudential study finds; 05/03/2018 MOVES-Prudential Funds adds independent director to board; 30/04/2018 – Grayson Phillips of Gardendale, Alabama named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (WTW) by 62.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 169,273 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 269,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $19.07 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WTW News: 03/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS 1Q EPS 56C, EST. 7.0C; 08/03/2018 – The further expansion into the meal-kit space comes as CEO Mindy Grossman is trying to rebrand Weight Watchers as a healthy lifestyle brand; 03/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS 1Q REV. $408M, EST. $388.7M; 05/04/2018 – Weight Watchers CEO Grossman Received Hiring Award Including Options and RSUs; 08/03/2018 – Weight Watchers Launches WW Healthy Kitchen™ To Inspire Healthier Habits At Home And On-The-Go; 03/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.00-EPS $3.20; 18/04/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL INC WTW.N : CRAIG HALLUM SAYS FRESHREALM PARTNERSHIP REPRESENTS MEANINGFUL EXPANSION OF WEIGHT WATCHERS BRAND; 12/03/2018 – Weight Watchers at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Oprah sells a quarter of her Weight Watchers stake; 15/05/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Weight Watchers to ‘B+’ From ‘B’

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77B and $6.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc (Prn) by 14.25M shares to 20.25 million shares, valued at $28.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citrix Sys Inc (Prn) by 96.64 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 120.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Fltng Rte Incm Opp Fd (JRO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold WTW shares while 41 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 54.86 million shares or 3.39% less from 56.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex Capital Lp holds 15,101 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 20,653 shares. Huntington Bancorp holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama accumulated 50,555 shares. Northern holds 0% or 610,279 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 15,357 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 50,625 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Limited Liability Company reported 522,465 shares stake. 382,323 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md. Jane Street Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Pennsylvania Trust invested in 48,433 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). 18,723 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Charles Schwab accumulated 382,681 shares. Trillium Asset Limited Company has 0.03% invested in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) for 31,768 shares.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88 million and $232.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8,250 shares to 71,385 shares, valued at $11.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 8,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,055 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck reported 0% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Quantres Asset Mngmt Limited owns 5,900 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Olstein Capital LP stated it has 65,000 shares. Cap Returns Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 7.7% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Harvey Management Inc holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 17,350 shares. Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Envestnet Asset reported 169,915 shares. Ameriprise has 4.97 million shares. Seabridge Invest Ltd Liability stated it has 700 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Element Cap Management Limited Company has 0.11% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Hanson & Doremus Invest reported 231 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 1.09M shares or 0.13% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.1% stake. Andra Ap stated it has 0.2% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 466,908 shares.