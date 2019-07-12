As Prudential Finl (PRU) Stock Rose, Shareholder Benin Management Has Lifted Stake; Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Increased Its Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Holding by $1.77 Million

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 8,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,347 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.25M, up from 124,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $102.37. About 694,373 shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has declined 1.64% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 17/04/2018 – Ken Poliziani named PGIM’s chief marketing officer, to lead global brand growth; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Prudential Financial $Benchmark 10Y, 30Y; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Beats on EPS, Sees Adjusted Operating Income Rise — Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – KEN POLIZIANI NAMED PGIM’S CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, TO LEAD GLOBAL BRAND GROWTH; 01/05/2018 – Kunal Patel joins PGIM Fixed Income’s London office; 27/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Prudential Financial Inc.’s New Senior Unsecured Notes; 30/04/2018 – Two Montana youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 09/05/2018 – HAWAII RENEWS PACT W/PRUDENTIAL RETIREMENT TO MANAGE $2.4B PLAN; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Buys New 8% Position in Tidewater; 05/03/2018 MOVES-Prudential Funds adds independent director to board

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 70,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 740,291 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.89M, up from 669,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $38.15. About 454,169 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has declined 44.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.94% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 531,865 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability invested 0.11% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Natl Asset Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 8,083 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.04% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Hudson Bay Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 6,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas Corporation, New York-based fund reported 20,231 shares. Highland Cap Mngmt Limited reported 41,945 shares. Blackrock holds 29.56 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 283 are held by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Incorporated Limited invested in 3,085 shares or 0.06% of the stock. California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Piedmont Inv Advsrs holds 89,608 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. 40,228 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership. Covington Management holds 889 shares.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88 million and $232.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 155,989 shares to 113,511 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 4,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,522 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).