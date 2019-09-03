As Prudential Finl (PRU) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder St Johns Investment Management Company Has Increased Stake; Rgm Capital Position in Manhattan Associates (MANH) Lifted as Stock Value Rose

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH) by 7.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 136,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.42% . The hedge fund held 2.01 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.59 million, up from 1.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Manhattan Associates Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $81.43. About 213,375 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Manhattan Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MANH); 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Updates its Visionary TMS Solution to Address the Transportation lndustry’s Biggest Challenges; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Maintains 2018 Full-Yr Guidance; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q EPS 33c; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.48-Adj EPS $1.52; 17/05/2018 – Everest Technologies Expands Supply Chain and Omnichannel Commerce Offerings with Manhattan Associates Partnership; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Rev $130.6M

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 6294.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc bought 3,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 3,389 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311,000, up from 53 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $78.44. About 1.18M shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 27/03/2018 – Prudential develops innovative process with PIC to help small pensions de-risk; 09/05/2018 – Hawaii renews agreement with Prudential Retirement to manage $2.4 billion plan; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Buys New 8% Position in Tidewater; 22/03/2018 – Hispanicize Event Announces Winners of the Prudential 2018 Positive Impact Awards; 30/04/2018 – Two Mississippi youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Vermont youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Hawaii youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two New Hampshire youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Missouri youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 20/03/2018 – Howard Nowell joins PGIM Institutional Relationship Group in London

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $187.91M and $129.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,140 shares to 6,212 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Prudential Financial -1.4% after Citi steps to the sidelines – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “National Awards Program Seeking New Jersey’s Top Youth Volunteers of 2020 – GuruFocus.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

More notable recent Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Manhattan Associates Announces 2019 Innovators of the Year – GlobeNewswire” on May 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Wehkamp Plots Double-Digit Growth Trajectory With Manhattan Associates – GlobeNewswire” published on March 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Manhattan Associates Announces Date for Reporting First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Manhattan Associates and Newmine Partner to Advance Unified Commerce – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much is Manhattan Associates, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MANH) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24M and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 761,713 shares to 2.33 million shares, valued at $67.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 231,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 724,326 shares, and cut its stake in Liveramp Holdings Inc.