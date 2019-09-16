As Prudential Finl (PRU) Stock Declined, Ameritas Investment Partners Lifted Its Stake; Aes Corp/Va (AES) Shareholder Madison Investment Holdings Has Trimmed Stake by $2.59 Million

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Aes Corp/Va (AES) by 16.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 162,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 826,275 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.85 million, down from 988,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Aes Corp/Va for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.79. About 5.64M shares traded or 14.15% up from the average. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase II of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project; 23/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO RECEIVED ENEL PROPOSAL ON AES INDIRECT INVESTMENT; 03/04/2018 – AES to Adopt Recommendations of Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD – AN IMPAIRMENT OF CARRYING VALUE OF INVESTMENT OF R134 MLN HAS BEEN RECOGNISED AT AES; 22/05/2018 – Fitch: AES PR’s ‘C’ Reflects View of Credit Quality of Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority Rated ‘D’; 13/04/2018 – AES Announces Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB-‘ Rtgs On AES Andres; Outlook Still Stable; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Reaffirms Avg Annual Adjusted EPS Growth Target of 8%-10% Through 2020; 30/05/2018 – Siemens, AES Venture to Supply Batteries to Arizona Utility; 08/05/2018 – AES HAS FIXED PRICE CONTRACT FOR COMPLETION DATE OF PROJECT

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 4,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 38,168 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85 million, up from 34,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $89.82. About 3.34M shares traded or 56.79% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two Wyoming youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Virginia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 17/04/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINL AUM $1.156T AS AT MARCH 31; 30/04/2018 – Two Mississippi youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018 named at 23rd annual Prudential Spirit of Community Awards; 30/04/2018 – Two Kansas youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two South Dakota youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Delaware youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Georgia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 09/05/2018 – Hawaii renews agreement with Prudential Retirement to manage $2.4 billion plan

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold AES shares while 147 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 606.15 million shares or 0.80% more from 601.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0.13% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Horizon Invests Llc has invested 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Michigan-based World Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, a Germany-based fund reported 71,129 shares. First Republic Inv has invested 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Manufacturers Life Insurance Comm The stated it has 1.44M shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability holds 142,078 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.13% or 929,338 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Liability Com invested in 14,029 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 148,198 were accumulated by Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited. National Bank Of Mellon Corp invested in 9.93M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Westpac Corp invested in 51,296 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Limited Co owns 9.93M shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Ser Ma holds 0.08% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) or 12.11M shares. Monarch Cap Mngmt accumulated 20,400 shares.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 237,372 shares to 468,928 shares, valued at $52.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 12,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 497,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmarket Corp (NYSE:NEU).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AES’s profit will be $252.26M for 10.39 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.15% EPS growth.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.14 million activity. $300,648 worth of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) was bought by FALZON ROBERT on Monday, September 9. Shares for $627,600 were bought by Lowrey Charles F.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 12,536 shares to 41,640 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 4,556 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,540 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).