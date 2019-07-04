As Prudential Finl (PRU) Shares Rose, Shareholder Gideon Capital Advisors Has Cut Holding by $1.37 Million; As Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Stock Declined, Holder Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Lowered Its Stake

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 54.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 3,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,285 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $439,000, down from 7,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $131.09. About 334,141 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 2.65% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 16/05/2018 – Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Universal Health Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 65.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 15,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,083 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $743,000, down from 23,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $102.45. About 1.16 million shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has declined 1.64% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two Connecticut youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 01/05/2018 – Kunal Patel joins PGIM Fixed Income’s London office; 30/04/2018 – Two Montana youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Oregon youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Prudential Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRU); 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Prudential Financial $Benchmark 10Y, 30Y; 06/04/2018 – Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. Reports Unaudited Earnings and Financial Position for Quarter Ended February 28; 22/03/2018 – Hispanicize Event Announces Winners of the Prudential 2018 Positive Impact Awards; 30/04/2018 – Two Pennsylvania youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Paloma Rambana of Tallahassee, Florida named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $279.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arconic Inc by 25,172 shares to 48,206 shares, valued at $921,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 7,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR).

Analysts await Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $3.26 EPS, up 8.31% or $0.25 from last year’s $3.01 per share. PRU’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 7.86 P/E if the $3.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.00 actual EPS reported by Prudential Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Capital Management Ltd Com holds 2.73% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) or 46,152 shares. Blair William & Il accumulated 0.01% or 12,319 shares. 110,099 were accumulated by British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corporation. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 591,896 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 76,733 shares. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.04% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Swiss Financial Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 1.38M shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.55% or 77,849 shares. Cadence Financial Bank Na holds 19,615 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Century, Missouri-based fund reported 108,340 shares. 2,615 are held by Colony Grp Inc Incorporated Limited Liability Company. Kepos Cap Lp reported 62,513 shares stake. Boston Prtnrs has 0.14% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 54,608 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. First Bank has 3,070 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,283 shares to 24,481 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 10,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,603 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.48 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.47 per share. UHS’s profit will be $223.54M for 13.21 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.45 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.