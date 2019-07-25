As Prudential Finl (PRU) Share Value Rose, Shareholder A-R-T- Advisors Has Boosted Stake; As Covanta Holding (CVA) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Ecofin LTD Has Lowered Its Holding

Ecofin Ltd decreased its stake in Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) by 12.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd sold 103,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 714,586 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.37M, down from 818,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Covanta Holding Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.25. About 367,685 shares traded. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has risen 13.74% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 18/04/2018 – COVANTA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS- AWARDED CONTRACT FOR NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION’S PILOT PHARMACEUTICAL TAKE BACK PROGRAM; 23/05/2018 – Covanta CEO Stephen Jones to Speak at 7th Annual World Waste to Energy and Resources Summit in London; 19/04/2018 – DJ Covanta Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVA); 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING 1Q OPER REV. $458M, EST. $431.3M; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – AFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q EPS $1.53; 18/04/2018 – Covanta Environmental Solutions to Provide Collection Kiosks and Secure Disposal for New York State’s Pilot Pharmaceutical Take; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 16/03/2018 – Covanta Holding Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Covanta’s Alex Piscitelli Honored by the Chester Environmental Partnership for Exceptional Record of Compliance

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 123.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 28,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68M, up from 22,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $102.24. About 894,745 shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has declined 1.64% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two Virginia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Hawaii youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: US insurers gradual adoption of sustainable and responsible investing is net credit positive; 12/03/2018 – Prudential Provides $152 Million to Refinance Canada Solar Farms; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial 1Q Net $1.36B; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Buys New 8% Position in Tidewater; 30/04/2018 – Two Wyoming youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Grayson Phillips of Gardendale, Alabama named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 29/05/2018 – LESTON WELSH JOINS PRUDENTIAL GROUP INSURANCE AS HEAD OF DISABILITY AND ABSENCE MANAGEMENT; 30/04/2018 – Two Georgia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

