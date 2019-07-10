As Prudential Finl (PRU) Share Value Rose, Holder Omers Administration Lifted Its Position; Riverpark Capital Management Upped Holding in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) as Market Value Declined

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 8,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,213 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.22 million, up from 37,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $215.39. About 770,168 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Capital’s Raanan launches cyber-focused fund; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km SSW of Palo Cedro, CA; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Palo Alto Usd’s (CA) Go Bonds (Election of 2008), Series 2018; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BAYER HEALTHCARE PHARMA, ROCHE PALO ALTO, GALENA BIOPHARMA; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Evident.Io; 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 27/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 3km NNW of Palo Cedro, CA; 10/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Secdo; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS THE POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK APPEARS TO BE FOCUSED ON UKRAINE

Omers Administration Corp increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 58.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, up from 9,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $100.45. About 867,611 shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has declined 1.64% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 27/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Prudential Financial Inc.’s New Senior Unsecured Notes; 30/04/2018 – Two Colorado youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 01/05/2018 – Kunal Patel joins PGIM Fixed Income’s London office; 30/04/2018 – Two Massachusetts youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Brandon Warren of Indianapolis, Indiana named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 20/03/2018 – Howard Nowell joins PGIM Institutional Relationship Group in London; 02/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL AUM $1.39T; 30/04/2018 – Two North Dakota youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Connecticut youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Nevada youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

