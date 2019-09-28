As Prudential Finl (PRU) Share Value Declined, Ameritas Investment Partners Has Lifted Position by $410,400; Next Century Growth Investors Has Trimmed Its Staar Surgical Company (STAA) Position by $485,315 as Shares Declined

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 4,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 38,168 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85M, up from 34,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $90.16. About 1.97 million shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 09/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC PRU.N – PRUDENTIAL INSURANCE COMPANY OF AMERICA ASSUMES LONGEVITY RISK FOR £900 MLN (ABOUT $1.2 BLN) IN PENSION LIABILITIES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Prudential Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRU); 30/04/2018 – Two Georgia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Michelle Qin of Santa Barbara, California named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 10/04/2018 – PGIM INVESTMENTS SAYS ENTERED EXCHANGE-TRADED FUND SPACE WITH LAUNCH OF PGIM ULTRA SHORT BOND ETF; 07/05/2018 – Financial wellness program popularity rises among employers, up 63 percentage points in two years; 30/04/2018 – Two Kansas youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 20/03/2018 – Millennials are slowly finding their economic footing but uncertain of future progress, Prudential study finds; 27/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Prudential Financial Inc.’s New Senior Unsecured Notes; 30/04/2018 – Two Arkansas youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Staar Surgical Company (STAA) by 8.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 16,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 189,888 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.58 million, down from 206,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.38% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $25.99. About 185,374 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA); 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep; 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas

Since September 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.14 million activity. FALZON ROBERT bought 3,580 shares worth $300,648. TANJI KENNETH also bought $209,600 worth of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) on Monday, September 9.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 53,459 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $49.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 10,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,700 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold PRU shares while 261 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 244.77 million shares or 0.75% less from 246.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.22% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) or 3,120 shares. Synovus Financial holds 0.01% or 5,280 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson holds 0.05% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) or 24,651 shares. Leuthold Grp Ltd Liability Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Sit Investment Assoc reported 0.39% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Guggenheim Capital Lc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc has 0.05% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Farmers Bank accumulated 0.08% or 1,473 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited owns 44,777 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Caprock Group Inc, Idaho-based fund reported 6,502 shares. Yhb Invest Advsr invested 0.28% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Savant Capital Limited Liability Company holds 6,845 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 2,283 are held by Marathon. First Trust holds 0.4% or 42,177 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Rech stated it has 40,052 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Analysts await STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.07 per share. STAA’s profit will be $4.01 million for 72.19 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by STAAR Surgical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.22 million activity.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $802.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 114,350 shares to 416,098 shares, valued at $9.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 152,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 748,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).