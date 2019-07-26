As Prudential Finl (PRU) Share Price Rose, St Johns Investment Management Company Boosted Holding; Itron (ITRI) Holder Scopia Capital Management LP Cut Its Stake

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 6294.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc bought 3,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,389 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311,000, up from 53 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $102.46. About 1.34M shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has declined 1.64% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 15/03/2018 – Prudential Financial Returns as Presenting Partner of Hispanicize 2018; 17/04/2018 – KEN POLIZIANI NAMED PGIM’S CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, TO LEAD GLOBAL BRAND GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – Two Colorado youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Pennsylvania youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 10/04/2018 – PGIM Investments enters the active ETF market with fixed income strategy; 14/05/2018 – Prudential Financial, Inc., Ballmer family, and Kresge Foundation invest in largest U.S. pay-for-success fund to date; 17/04/2018 – Jersey City renews $208 million government plan with Prudential Retirement; 30/04/2018 – New York students Helena Zimmerman of Purchase and Hailey Richman of Long Island City named among America’s top 10 youth volunt; 17/04/2018 – Ken Poliziani named PGlM’s chief marketing officer, to lead global brand growth; 30/04/2018 – Two Georgia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 9.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 461,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.62 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215.75 million, down from 5.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $62.17. About 151,788 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has declined 15.10% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 22/05/2018 – ltron to Provide Nationwide Smart Grid Solution for Jamaica; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with ltron to Modernize Energy Grid; 05/04/2018 – Itron to Modernize Water Infrastructure in Arkansas with Smart Meter Migration; 14/05/2018 – ITRON 1Q REV. $607.2M, EST. $572.6M; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with Itron to Modernize Energy Grid; 08/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light Expands Work with ltron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 04/04/2018 – NORTHWESTERN ENERGY SIGNS CONTRACT WITH ITRON TO MODERNIZE ENER; 21/03/2018 – ltron to Modernize Electric and Water Systems in Northern California with OpenWay® Riva IoT Solution; 22/03/2018 – Itron Expands Work in Jordan to Address Non-Revenue Water; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Rev $607.2M

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 16 sales for $33.89 million activity.

Analysts await Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, down 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. ITRI’s profit will be $19.28M for 31.72 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Itron, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ITRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Van Eck Assocs has 0.01% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 34,156 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust accumulated 5,460 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited holds 0.02% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) or 45,057 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 22,314 shares. Sg Americas Limited Company holds 8,585 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Highlander Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 150 shares. Wellington Management Gp Llp owns 3.91M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 61,698 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pinebridge LP accumulated 0.04% or 40,719 shares. Svcs Automobile Association reported 0.01% stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 13,878 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Com owns 15,698 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Invests owns 0.02% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 156,703 shares. Frontier Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.3% or 893,744 shares. 4,812 were accumulated by Proshare Llc.

More notable recent Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Itron, Inc. (ITRI) CEO Philip Mezey on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 05, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Itron, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ITRI) Returns Compare To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Itron Initiates Leadership Succession – Business Wire” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Itron, Inc. (ITRI) CEO Philip Mezey on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,386 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co. Groesbeck Mgmt Nj has 11,197 shares. Adirondack accumulated 1,720 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 170,443 were reported by Td Asset. 13,256 were accumulated by Veritable Limited Partnership. Davenport Company Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 3,623 shares. First Natl holds 38,178 shares. Schnieders Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.18% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 248,504 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Natixis Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 42,193 shares in its portfolio. Burney Communications has 0.35% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 61,037 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Lc stated it has 582 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tru Com Of Virginia Va stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Flippin Bruce And Porter Inc has invested 1.25% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Chemical Natl Bank has invested 0.34% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $187.91M and $129.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,140 shares to 6,212 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.