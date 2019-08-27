As Prudential Finl (PRU) Share Price Declined, St Johns Investment Management Company Has Upped Position; Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Cut Holding in Infosys LTD (INFY) by $11.69 Million as Market Value Rose

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 6294.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc bought 3,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 3,389 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311,000, up from 53 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $79.61. About 1.54M shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two New Mexico youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Prudential Financial $1b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 27/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Prudential Financial Inc.’s New Senior Unsecured Notes; 09/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC PRU.N – PRUDENTIAL INSURANCE COMPANY OF AMERICA ASSUMES LONGEVITY RISK FOR £900 MLN (ABOUT $1.2 BLN) IN PENSION LIABILITIES; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: US insurers gradual adoption of sustainable and responsible investing is net credit positive; 09/05/2018 – HAWAII RENEWS PACT W/PRUDENTIAL RETIREMENT TO MANAGE $2.4B PLAN; 09/05/2018 – Hawaii renews agreement with Prudential Retirement to manage $2.4 billion plan; 02/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $3.08, EST. $2.98; 30/04/2018 – New York students Helena Zimmerman of Purchase and Hailey Richman of Long Island City named among America’s top 10 youth volunt; 30/04/2018 – Two South Carolina youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 1.17 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The hedge fund held 9.07M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.11 million, down from 10.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.13. About 6.00 million shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS 4Q OPER MARGIN 24.7%; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS SEES FY19 SALES GROWTH AT 6%-8%; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS 4Q NET INCOME 36.9B RUPEES, EST. 37.11B; 18/04/2018 – INFOSYS HAS NOT RECIEVED ANY ANONYMOUS WHISTLEBLOWER COMPLAINT; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- ANTICIPATES COMPLETION OF SALE OF KALLIDUS, SKAVA, PANAYA BY MARCH 2019; 05/03/2018 INFOSYS LTD: INFOSYS SELECTED BY ALLISON TRANSMISSION TO PROVID; 30/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION FOR CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT $75 MLN; 13/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Infosys Technologies for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 14/05/2018 – FirstPost: After Walmart-Flipkart deal, Amazon to shift to overdrive; will it hire Infosys’ Ravi Venkatesan?; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT WAS 37.09 BLN RUPEES

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $187.91M and $129.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,140 shares to 6,212 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82 billion and $8.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 9,707 shares to 521,799 shares, valued at $21.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 12,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,495 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL).

Analysts await Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INFY’s profit will be $600.18 million for 19.88 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Infosys Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.