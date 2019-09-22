As Prudential Finl Com Com (PRU) Stock Price Declined, Groesbeck Investment Management Has Boosted Position by $1.40 Million; City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) by $411,516

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc Com Com (PRU) by 124.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 13,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 25,088 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53M, up from 11,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc Com Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $89.08. About 2.99 million shares traded or 37.85% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 10/04/2018 – PGIM INVESTMENTS SAYS ENTERED EXCHANGE-TRADED FUND SPACE WITH LAUNCH OF PGIM ULTRA SHORT BOND ETF; 09/05/2018 – Hawaii Renews Agreement With Prudential Retirement to Manage $2.4 B Plan; 30/04/2018 – Two Louisiana youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Tennessee youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Brandon Warren of Indianapolis, Indiana named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 09/05/2018 – HAWAII RENEWS PACT W/PRUDENTIAL RETIREMENT TO MANAGE $2.4B PLAN; 05/03/2018 MOVES-Prudential Funds adds independent director to board; 02/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL AUM $1.39T; 30/04/2018 – Two Rhode Island youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 12/03/2018 – Prudential Provides $152 Million to Refinance Canada Solar Farms

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 34,293 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 86,295 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10 million, down from 120,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $454.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.19. About 46,820 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 7 investors sold PMO shares while 14 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 6.53 million shares or 7.16% less from 7.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Robinson Capital Limited Liability has 401,437 shares. The Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Co has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Citigroup Inc reported 10,336 shares stake. Moreover, Raymond James Associates has 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). 167,142 were accumulated by Royal Savings Bank Of Canada. Moreover, Goodwin Daniel L has 0.33% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 56,866 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 5,725 shares. Rivernorth Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.65% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management Inc accumulated 12,262 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp reported 28,900 shares. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsrs owns 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 67,580 shares. Smith Moore reported 80,595 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Carroll Assoc stated it has 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Moreover, Stifel Financial has 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO).

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21 billion and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV) by 23,050 shares to 50,880 shares, valued at $720,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Van Kampen Dynamic Credit Opp (VTA) by 88,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 331,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund Ii I (MUE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold PRU shares while 261 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 244.77 million shares or 0.75% less from 246.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Monetary Mgmt reported 600 shares. Foster Motley Inc stated it has 27,242 shares. 184 were reported by Baldwin Brothers Ma. Aviva Public Ltd Company stated it has 407,053 shares. Utd Asset Strategies holds 10,870 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. 688,071 are owned by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Webster Retail Bank N A reported 0% stake. Mariner Lc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 105,471 shares. Bessemer Gp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1.09M shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0.04% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Management Lp has invested 0% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd reported 54,209 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Company invested in 817,743 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Hillsdale Investment Mngmt has 0% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).