As Prudential Financial (PRU) Valuation Declined, Kepos Capital LP Has Lifted Its Position by $3.21 Million; Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Holder Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Raised Holding by $14.15 Million

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) by 129.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 35,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The hedge fund held 62,513 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, up from 27,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Prudential Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $82.17. About 2.20 million shares traded or 9.17% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two Rhode Island youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 15/03/2018 – Prudential Financial Returns as Presenting Partner of Hispanicize 2018; 30/04/2018 – Two Hawaii youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 19/03/2018 – PGIM Real Estate Finance and NYSTRS provide $1.1 billion loan for nationwide industrial portfolio; 30/04/2018 – Two Georgia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Kentucky youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 17/04/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINL AUM $1.156T AS AT MARCH 31; 09/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC PRU.N – PRUDENTIAL INSURANCE COMPANY OF AMERICA ASSUMES LONGEVITY RISK FOR £900 MLN (ABOUT $1.2 BLN) IN PENSION LIABILITIES; 02/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL AUM $1.39T; 30/04/2018 – Paloma Rambana of Tallahassee, Florida named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 544,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 11.44 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $298.47 million, up from 10.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $17.55. About 5.41M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. 20,000 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) shares with value of $326,723 were bought by DINGES DAN O. Shares for $122,303 were bought by BEST RHYS J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

