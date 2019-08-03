As Prudential Financial (PRU) Share Price Declined, River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Lifted by $627,900 Its Holding; Bbt Capital Management Stake in News New (NWSA) Has Trimmed by $623,796

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) by 16.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 6,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 48,630 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47 million, up from 41,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Prudential Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $88.56. About 4.23 million shares traded or 127.21% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 09/05/2018 – Hawaii Renews Agreement With Prudential Retirement to Manage $2.4 B Plan; 14/03/2018 – Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. Reports Unaudited Earnings and Financial Position for Quarter Ended January 31, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Two Kentucky youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Tabitha Bell of Sandy, Utah named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 15/03/2018 – Prudential Financial Returns as Presenting Partner of Hispanicize 2018; 30/04/2018 – New York students Helena Zimmerman of Purchase and Hailey Richman of Long Island City named among America’s top 10 youth volunt; 30/04/2018 – Two District of Columbia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Delaware youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two South Dakota youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 06/04/2018 – Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. Reports Unaudited Earnings and Financial Position for Quarter Ended February 28, 2018

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in News Corp New (NWSA) by 54.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc sold 51,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% . The institutional investor held 43,125 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, down from 95,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.98. About 2.58 million shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 11.97% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 10/04/2018 – News Corp’s HarperCollins Acquires Rights for Six New Books From Silva; 19/03/2018 – DOW JONES – DOW JONES RISK & COMPLIANCE COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF CERICO FROM LAW FIRM PINSENT MASONS AND CAMPBELL NASH; 05/03/2018 – Telstra, News Corp to merge Fox Sports and Foxtel; 13/04/2018 – Austen Hufford: Breaking Across Dow Jones Newswires: Tronc’s Largest Shareholder, Michael Ferro, Sells Entire Stake to; 13/03/2018 – News Corp: Dugout to Launch New South-East Asia Business by Acquiring Ballball From News Corp; 06/03/2018 – TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD TLS.AX – MR DELANY WILL BE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF COMBINED COMPANY; 13/03/2018 – NEWS CORP – THE ACQUISITION WILL LEAD TO CREATION OF A NEW DUGOUT ENTITY – DUGOUT SE ASIA – WHICH WILL BE HEADQUARTERED IN SINGAPORE; 10/05/2018 – NEWS CORP – QTRLY BOOK PUBLISHING REVENUE $398 MLN VS $374 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Grand Rounds Announces Launch of Grand Rounds Summit™, A Comprehensive Clinical Navigation and Network Optimization Solution; 18/04/2018 – BRAVE SOFTWARE – BARRON’S AND MARKETWATCH WILL BECOME VERIFIED PUBLISHERS ON BASIC ATTENTION TOKEN (BAT) PLATFORM, DEVELOPED BY BRAVE

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 14,180 shares to 33,524 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,977 shares, and cut its stake in Criteo Sa (NASDAQ:CRTO).

Analysts await News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, down 75.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.08 per share. NWSA’s profit will be $11.80M for 162.25 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by News Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.