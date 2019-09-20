As Prudential Bancorp New (PBIP) Stock Price Rose, Maltese Capital Management Has Lifted Holding; Eagle Capital Management Holding in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Increased as Stock Price Rose

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 481,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 28.02 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33B, up from 27.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $48.91. About 16.89 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 29/03/2018 – Trump is not going to go after big tech, says Wells Fargo analyst; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Bitfinex finds Puerto Rico based Noble Bank after Wells Fargo exit – Bloomberg; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Reports Preliminary First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $5.9 Billion; Diluted EPS of $1.12; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1/Vmig 1 To Floater Certificates, Tender Option Bond Trust (Wells Fargo Liq.) Series 2018-ZM0584 & Series 2018-ZM0585; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo investors back leaders despite protests; 14/05/2018 – MyAllies News: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 08/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS ALPHARANK & AMICUS.IO JOIN STARTUP ACCELERATOR; 08/05/2018 – Atkore International at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE ACQUIRES EVOLUTION HCM CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO FROM WELLS FARGO BUSINESS PAYROLL SERVICES; 19/04/2018 – KFSM: Source: Wells Fargo Will Be Fined $1 Billion

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Prudential Bancorp Inc New (PBIP) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 21,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.81% . The institutional investor held 116,267 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.20 million, up from 95,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prudential Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $16.99. About 12,634 shares traded or 71.61% up from the average. Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) has risen 2.28% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PBIP News: 26/04/2018 – Prudential Bancorp 2Q EPS 24c; 20/04/2018 DJ Prudential Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBIP); 16/05/2018 – Prudential Bancorp, Inc. Announces Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.41, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 1 investors sold PBIP shares while 8 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 3.61 million shares or 1.81% more from 3.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 170,950 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 13,632 were accumulated by Cambridge Research Incorporated. Ameritas Prns, Nebraska-based fund reported 713 shares. Bankshares Of America De holds 0% or 8,088 shares in its portfolio. Price Michael F reported 129,896 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP). Northern Trust Corp has 0% invested in Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) for 98,457 shares. Seidman Lawrence B reported 788,298 shares or 12.36% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Lc has invested 0% in Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 728 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Management has 0% invested in Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Lc holds 23,573 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP). Vanguard Inc has invested 0% in Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP).

More notable recent Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Prudential Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About Prudential Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PBIP) Upcoming 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019, Thestreet.com published: “Prudential Bancorp Inc Stock Downgraded (PBIP) – TheStreet.com” on May 21, 2016. More interesting news about Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Prudential Bancorp, Inc. Announces Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Prudential Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PBIP) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) by 38,500 shares to 171,500 shares, valued at $6.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Business First Bancshares In by 46,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,826 shares, and cut its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL).

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89 billion and $28.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) by 111,519 shares to 20.29M shares, valued at $781.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fox Corp Cl B by 1.30 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.47 million shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).