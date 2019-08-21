As Provident Finl Svcs (PFS) Market Value Declined, Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Has Decreased Holding; As Ebay (EBAY) Market Valuation Rose, Kingstown Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Holding by $9.25 Million

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased its stake in Provident Finl Svcs Inc (PFS) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 20,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.78% . The institutional investor held 879,222 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.76M, down from 899,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Provident Finl Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $23.88. About 59,129 shares traded. Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) has declined 5.34% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PFS News: 22/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC – ANNOUNCES A TENDER OFFER TO HOLDERS OF ITS OUTSTANDING £250 MLN 8.00 PER CENT GUARANTEED BONDS DUE 2019; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns PFS Financing Corp. Nts Series 2018-D Prelim Rtgs; 23/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC PFG.L – ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS LAUNCHED AND PRICED £250 MLN 5 YEAR FIXED RATE BONDS; 14/03/2018 – SAN MIGUEL PURE FOODS COMPANY INC PF.PS – FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES GREW 5% TO 117 BILLION PESOS; 09/05/2018 – Provident Financial on Track to Meet 2018 Expectations; 29/05/2018 – Provident Financial Services, Inc. and Provident Bank Name James P. Dunigan to the Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN STUDY, YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED SUPERIOR BENEFIT FOR CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PFS VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 24/05/2018 – Paramount Gold Nevada Announces Positive PFS for Its Proposed Underground Mine at Grassy Mountain in Eastern Oregon; 10/04/2018 – SPPI: PRELIM CONFIRMED ORR/POSSIBLE PFS BENEFIT OBSERVED; 23/05/2018 – Provident Financial Launches GBP250M Bond Issue

Kingstown Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingstown Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.71M, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingstown Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $40.35. About 2.05M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/05/2018 – Last year, eBay had sold its operations in the country to Flipkart and took a minority stake in the company; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Rev $2.58B; 19/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $50; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first A small deal before a big deal?; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS FDA ALSO RECENTLY CONTACTED EBAY TO RAISE CONCERNS OVER SEVERAL LISTINGS FOR JUUL PRODUCTS ON ITS WEBSITE; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Giosis’ Japan Business Deal Expected to Close in 2Q; 24/04/2018 – FDA: EBay’s Removed JUUL Product Listings, Voluntarily Implemented Measures to Prevent New Listings; 09/05/2018 – EBay is selling its holdings in Flipkart and relaunching eBay India after Walmart bought a $16 billion majority position in the e-commerce company

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77 million for 19.78 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corporation has 218,200 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Webster Financial Bank N A stated it has 270 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Lc accumulated 15.08M shares. Mraz Amerine Assocs owns 6,365 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Company has 1,807 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 25,792 shares. Moreover, Tradewinds Ltd has 0.01% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 752 shares. Lpl Limited Liability holds 0% or 52,964 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.1% or 969,150 shares. Kensico Cap Corp, Connecticut-based fund reported 5.66 million shares. Schwerin Boyle Mngmt Inc owns 249,000 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 465 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Lc reported 22,717 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund has 0.14% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 17,098 shares.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Iâ€™m More Interested in Buying Uber Stock Than Ever Before – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Alphabet, Amazon.com, Microsoft, Cisco Systems and eBay – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EBay to launch warehousing and shipping service next year – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Stops the Gains in SHOP Stock? – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Reasons Investors Love eBay – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 79,358 shares to 6.83 million shares, valued at $1.14 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 279,644 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 8 investors sold PFS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 41.50 million shares or 2.14% less from 42.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 5.42M shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0% in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). Strs Ohio holds 7,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.02% in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). Public Sector Pension Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 0.01% in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) or 9,128 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company owns 636,708 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 51,917 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Techs Ltd Com reported 0.03% stake. New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). Parkside Savings Bank Tru invested in 49 shares or 0% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 19,819 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 1.95M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 17,340 shares.

Analysts await Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, down 11.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PFS’s profit will be $31.88 million for 12.44 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Provident Financial Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.32% EPS growth.