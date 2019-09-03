As Provident Finl Svcs Com (PFS) Stock Declined, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Cut Its Position by $7.56 Million; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Partnervest Advisory Services Raised by $354,220 Its Holding

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Provident Finl Svcs Inc Com (PFS) by 31.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 302,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.78% . The institutional investor held 646,991 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.75M, down from 949,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Provident Finl Svcs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.57. About 209,195 shares traded or 5.96% up from the average. Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) has declined 5.34% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PFS News: 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 10/04/2018 – SPPI: PRELIM CONFIRMED ORR/POSSIBLE PFS BENEFIT OBSERVED; 28/03/2018 – Nevsun Advances Timok Upper Zone Copper-Gold Project with Release of Robust PFS; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Definitive Aaa (sf) Rating To Pfs Premium Finance Abs; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – ANOTHER ONGOING PHASE 3 STUDY OF CYRAMZA IN EGFR-POSITIVE NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER IS ONGOING, WITH EXPECTED PFS DATA READOUT IN LATE 2018; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns PFS Financing Corp. Notes Series 2018-D Ratings; 09/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC – HOME CREDIT BUSINESS EXPECTED TO RETURN TO BREAKEVEN ON ANNUALISED RUN RATE BASIS DURING H2 2018 AND MOVE INTO PROFITABILITY IN 2019; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns PFS Financing Corp. Notes Series 2018-C Ratings; 05/04/2018 – Provident Financ: Higgins Joins Provident Bank as Senior Vice President, Relationship Manager/Team Leader April 05, 2018; 26/03/2018 – Aberdeen Standard Investments behind Provident Financial lawsuit

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 19.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc bought 199 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,210 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, up from 1,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $13.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1789.84. About 3.24M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 11/05/2018 – CRAYON GROUP HOLDING ASA CRAYON.OL – HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY AMAZON WEB SERVICES AS ONE OF THEIR FIRSTS COMPETENCY MACHINE LEARNING PARTNERS IN EMEA; 03/05/2018 – Amazon Says More Than a Million U.S. Small Businesses Sell on Its Site; 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 26/04/2018 – Amazon 1Q Operating Margin 3.8%; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON, ALPHABET TRADE PLACES AS NO. 2 MOST VALUABLE COMPANY; 24/05/2018 – AMZN ‘EVALUATING OPTIONS TO MAKE THIS CASE EVEN LESS LIKELY’; 19/04/2018 – CNNMoney: Exclusive: Ads from over 300 companies and organizations – from Adidas to Amazon – ran on YouTube channels; 23/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos finally got Amazon into the top tier of the Fortune 500; 12/04/2018 – AMAZON: RING VIDEO DOORBELL HAS A NEW EVERYDAY PRICE OF $99; 16/05/2018 – Starting Wednesday, Amazon Prime members in Florida will get an additional 10 percent off sale items

Analysts await Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.46 EPS, down 14.81% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PFS’s profit will be $30.54M for 12.81 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Provident Financial Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.05% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 8 investors sold PFS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 41.50 million shares or 2.14% less from 42.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 83,531 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) for 17,300 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited has invested 0% in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). Qs Investors Lc, a New York-based fund reported 256 shares. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 7,100 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com invested in 15,087 shares. Raymond James invested in 0% or 11,711 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc holds 141,300 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc invested in 0% or 1,750 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). Los Angeles Cap & Equity Research owns 22,440 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) for 758 shares. 9,430 were reported by Everence Cap Mgmt. Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc has 10,029 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher has invested 1.13% in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS).

More notable recent Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Endeavour Silver: Waiting For Savior, Waiting For Terronera – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Washington Prime Group Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Provident Financial Services (PFS) Misses Q2 EPS by 9c – StreetInsider.com” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Share Price Is Up 34% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Howard Hughes Corp Com (NYSE:HHC) by 56,288 shares to 66,819 shares, valued at $7.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masco Corp Com (NYSE:MAS) by 153,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,363 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyon William Homes Cl A New (NYSE:WLH).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $120,347 activity. On Wednesday, May 8 Dunigan James P bought $13,118 worth of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) or 500 shares.

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45 million and $241.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 16,021 shares to 21,509 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.98M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,776 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon-based Auxier Asset has invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Crawford Inv Counsel holds 0.01% or 281 shares. E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.79% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Menora Mivtachim Limited owns 29,126 shares or 1.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Asset Management Gru Inc has 0.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 450 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp Inc holds 0.34% or 22,156 shares in its portfolio. 173 are held by Petrus Tru Company Lta. Highvista Strategies has invested 2.91% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Blb&B Advisors Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.34% or 1,616 shares. Gfs Advsrs Ltd Co holds 2.31% or 4,387 shares. Utd Asset Strategies Inc invested 1.9% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Orleans Cap Mgmt La has 0.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Connable Office Inc invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lord Abbett Limited Liability Company reported 0.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Noesis Cap Mangement invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

