As Provident Finl Hldgs (PROV) Valuation Rose, Holder Continental Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.04 Million; Apg Asset Management Us Has Decreased Its Store Cap (STOR) Holding by $25.28 Million as Stock Rose

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Provident Finl Hldgs Inc (PROV) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 54,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The hedge fund held 93,393 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, down from 148,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Provident Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.94M market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $20.83. About 3,135 shares traded. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) has risen 12.76% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PROV News: 09/05/2018 – Provident Financial Sees FY Trading in Line With Views; 09/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC – FOCUS IN 2018 FOR HOME CREDIT WILL REMAIN ON COMPLETION OF RECOVERY PLAN AND SECURING FULL REGULATORY AUTHORISATION; 19/04/2018 – Provident Financial Holdings To Host Earnings Release Conference Call; 09/05/2018 – Provident Financial Moneybarn Has Delivered Strong New Business Volumes; 26/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Aberdeen Standard Investments behind Provident Financial lawsuit; 26/03/2018 – Provident Financial Faces Shareholder Claim Over Disclosure Failure -Times of London; 09/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL – GROUP’S CET 1 RATIO ON AN ACCRUED PROFITS BASIS AT 31 MARCH 2018, AFTER ASSUMING RECEIPT OF £300M NET PROCEEDS FROM RIGHTS ISSUE, WAS 29.8%; 10/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC PFG.L : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 630P FROM 550P; 23/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC PFG.L – LAUNCH AND PRICE OF £250 MLN BOND ISSUE; 09/05/2018 – Provident Financial Vanquis Bank Delivered 1Q Profits Ahead of Plan

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 20.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 766,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 3.05M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.11M, down from 3.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.59. About 1.19 million shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates STORE Capital Corp’s Senior Notes Due 2028 ‘BBB’; 08/03/2018 – STORE Capital To Use Proceeds to Fund Property Acquisitions, Repay Debt; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek 2018; 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – PROCEEDS TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER CO’S UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – DJ STORE Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STOR); 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11 billion and $13.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 2.15M shares to 8.99 million shares, valued at $1.07 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 174,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR).

