As Providence Svc (PRSC) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Aqr Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding; Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Stock Value Rose While Tiger Management Has Lowered Its Position by $9.35 Million

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Providence Svc Corp (PRSC) by 16.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 8,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.84% . The hedge fund held 44,635 shares of the transportation services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.56M, down from 53,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Providence Svc Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $778.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $59.99. About 47,117 shares traded. The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) has declined 20.28% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRSC News: 11/04/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE – AS PART OF CONSOLIDATION PROCESS, COMPANY’S CURRENT STAMFORD, CT HEADQUARTERS AND TUCSON, AZ SATELLITE OFFICE WILL BE CLOSED; 09/05/2018 – Providence Service 1Q Rev $406M; 09/05/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE: EXPLORING OPTIONS FOR WD SERVICES SEGMENT; 08/03/2018 – Providence Service 4Q Adj EPS 66c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Providence Service Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRSC); 11/04/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE REPORTS CONSOLIDATION AROUND LOGISTICARE; 11/04/2018 – Providence Service Corporation Announces Organizational Consolidation to Strengthen Operational Effectiveness; 11/04/2018 – Providence Service: Implementation Costs Will Negatively Impact Earnings; 11/04/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE SAYS EMPLOYEES CAN RELOCATE; 12/04/2018 – MATRIX MEDICAL NETWORK ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF HEIDI CANNON AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, ACCOUNT MANAGEMENT

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 39.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 275,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 414,402 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.21M, down from 689,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $40.7. About 4.88 million shares traded or 124.17% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 21/03/2018 – BLACK: APOLLO HAS ABOUT 100 PEOPLE IN PE, 200 PEOPLE IN CREDIT; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS 4Q NET INCOME 596.4M RUPEES; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Apollo Tyres for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S: CAREERBUILDER DEBT REDUCTION FROM EMSI SALE PROCEEDS IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Get a Surprise Win in $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the American Academy of Neurology 2018 Annua; 29/03/2018 – HUNTER GROUP ASA HUNTG.OL – APOLLO ASSET AND FOUNDING SHAREHOLDERS OF DWELLOP AS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT ON AND CHANGE OF SHARE OWNERSHIP IN COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Timeshare operator ILG explores merger with Apollo’s Diamond Resorts; 30/05/2018 – Elliott, Apollo Mull Bids for NH Hotel Group Stake -Bloomberg

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $89.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 397,902 shares to 970,720 shares, valued at $50.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) by 160,551 shares in the quarter, for a total of 353,264 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold PRSC shares while 34 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 12.65 million shares or 0.39% less from 12.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md holds 0% or 23,296 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cadence Capital Management Lc has 0.27% invested in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) for 46,723 shares. Citadel reported 0% of its portfolio in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC). Wells Fargo And Comm Mn reported 20,243 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group invested 0% of its portfolio in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC). Marshall Wace Llp has 0.02% invested in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC). Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp reported 58,104 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Lp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC). Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 79 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential Finance owns 42,354 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 7,517 were reported by Susquehanna Intl Gru Limited Liability Partnership. Geode Cap Management Ltd accumulated 206,846 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 16,630 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 19,572 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 7,526 shares.

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 25.93% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.81 per share. APO’s profit will be $241.67M for 16.96 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Apollo Global Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.