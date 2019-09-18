As Providence Svc (PRSC) Valuation Declined, Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Increased Stake; Redwood Tr (RWT) Holder Blackstone Group LP Lowered Its Holding by $11.00 Million

Blackstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Redwood Tr Inc (RWT) by 68.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp sold 687,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.68% . The institutional investor held 319,824 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.29 million, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Redwood Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.72. About 65,494 shares traded. Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has risen 1.26% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.26% the S&P500. Some Historical RWT News: 07/05/2018 – REDWOOD TRUST INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, REDWOOD REPORTED GAAP BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $16.12, AS COMPARED WITH $15.83 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 11/04/2018 – Redwood Credit Union Banks on Comcast Business; 25/05/2018 – Redwood Living, Inc. Competes in the 2018 Indianapolis Handlebar Hot Lap; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in PetMed; 17/04/2018 – Redwood Floating Rate Income Fund and Redwood Floating Rate Bond Fund Announce Sub-Advisor Changes; 22/05/2018 – Redwood Trust Raises Dividend to 30c Vs. 28c; 30/05/2018 – Redwood Living, Inc. To Cut Ribbon on New Orrville, Ohio Property June 1st; 12/04/2018 – Redwood Scientific Technologies (RSCI), the global leader in oral thin film delivery for over the counter drugs, has started th; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 07/05/2018 – REDWOOD TRUST INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $35 MLN VS $34 MLN

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Providence Svc Corp (PRSC) by 42.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 18,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.84% . The institutional investor held 61,675 shares of the transportation services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.54 million, up from 43,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Providence Svc Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $803.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $61.91. About 3,740 shares traded. The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) has declined 20.28% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRSC News: 11/04/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE TO CLOSE LOGISTICARE HQ AND TUCSON OFFICE; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 11/04/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE – CONSOLIDATION EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 12 MONTHS TO COMPLETE, OVER WHICH TIME IMPLEMENTATION COSTS WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT EARNINGS; 11/04/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE – AS PART OF CONSOLIDATION PROCESS, COMPANY’S CURRENT STAMFORD, CT HEADQUARTERS AND TUCSON, AZ SATELLITE OFFICE WILL BE CLOSED; 11/04/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ORGANIZATIONAL CONSOLIDATION; 11/04/2018 – Providence Service Corporation Announces Organizational Consolidation to Strengthen Operational Effectiveness; 09/05/2018 – Providence Service 1Q EPS 29c; 11/04/2018 – Providence Service: Implementation Costs Will Negatively Impact Earnings; 09/05/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE: EXPLORING OPTIONS FOR WD SERVICES SEGMENT; 12/04/2018 – MATRIX MEDICAL NETWORK ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF HEIDI CANNON AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, ACCOUNT MANAGEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.48, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold PRSC shares while 34 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 12.65 million shares or 0.39% less from 12.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 1,498 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Vanguard Group Inc has 0% invested in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) for 729,632 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Com holds 0% or 4,809 shares in its portfolio. 63,775 are held by Ameriprise Financial. Martingale Asset Management LP has invested 0.03% in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs reported 0% of its portfolio in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC). Northrock Prns Ltd Liability, Minnesota-based fund reported 9,653 shares. Td Asset has 69,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Huntington Natl Bank reported 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Tru stated it has 165,796 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) for 15,399 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability holds 907,099 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon invested in 132,545 shares or 0% of the stock. 14,415 are owned by Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc. Thb Asset Mngmt has 0.06% invested in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC).

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $696.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Construction Partners Inc by 32,050 shares to 31,072 shares, valued at $467,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc by 100,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,943 shares, and cut its stake in Getty Rlty Corp New (NYSE:GTY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.82, from 2.53 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold RWT shares while 37 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 88.15 million shares or 0.01% more from 88.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Legal & General Gp Public Limited Liability Corporation reported 288,491 shares. Principal Fincl Grp holds 0.01% or 776,968 shares. Blair William Il reported 85,600 shares. Vanguard reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Moreover, Hilton Capital Mgmt Llc has 2.98% invested in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Amalgamated State Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Northern Trust Corporation reported 1.37M shares stake. Lsv Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) for 336,895 shares. 1.18 million are owned by Geode Cap Mngmt. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.22% in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Boston Partners reported 1.40 million shares. 50,100 are held by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Synovus Fincl Corporation has 4,917 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp by 1.31 million shares to 23.65 million shares, valued at $499.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avalara Inc by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,967 shares, and has risen its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).

Analysts await Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 2.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.39 per share. RWT’s profit will be $37.14M for 11.00 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Redwood Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.