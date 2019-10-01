As Providence Service (PRSC) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Matarin Capital Management Has Upped Position; Chickasaw Capital Management Lowered Its Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) Stake by $81.66 Million

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners Lp (BPL) by 33.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 1.99M shares as the company’s stock rose 24.57% . The hedge fund held 3.94M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $161.93 million, down from 5.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Buckeye Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.33 billion market cap company. It closed at $41.09 lastly. It is down 21.27% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE REPORTS EXECUTION OF LONG-TERM PACT WITH BP; 16/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P. Does Not Expect Material Impact From Recent FERC Income Tax Allowance Ruling; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – BELIEVES Bl-DIRECTIONAL SERVICE ALONG ALTOONA TO PITTSBURGH SECTION WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT ORIGINAL PROJECT COSTS/TIMELINE; 16/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL IMPACT FROM FERC RULING; 23/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP BPL.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – DECISION TO MOVE FORWARD WITH Bl-DIRECTIONAL LAUREL SERVICE COMES IN LIGHT OF RECOMMENDED DECISION BY PUC’S ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE; 05/04/2018 – Tribune 242: Shell, New Fortress Battle For Bpl Deal; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $261.7M, EST. $276.3M; 12/04/2018 – BPL Global Becomes Connected Energy at 37th PLMA Conference; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – CHICAGO COMPLEX PROJECT BACKED BY A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BP PRODUCTS NORTH AMERICA

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Providence Service Corp (PRSC) by 10.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 13,302 shares as the company's stock declined 14.84% . The institutional investor held 137,162 shares of the transportation services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.87M, up from 123,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Providence Service Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $771.42 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.16% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $59.46. About 47,989 shares traded. The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) has declined 20.28% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.28% the S&P500.



Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $4.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1.24M shares to 7.60M shares, valued at $158.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 1.05M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold BPL shares while 70 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 112.71 million shares or 8.31% more from 104.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Comml Bank & Tru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Pnc Fincl Gp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 58,140 shares. Ftb stated it has 0% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Trust Of Vermont reported 514 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dupont Corporation accumulated 180,600 shares or 0.17% of the stock. 35,539 are held by Bridges Invest Mgmt. Blackrock has 1.89 million shares. Trustmark Fincl Bank Department stated it has 0% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Fiduciary Fin Serv Of The Southwest Inc Tx reported 14,587 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited invested 0.02% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Heronetta LP reported 43,455 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co has 2.81 million shares. City invested in 0.01% or 800 shares. 75,771 were reported by Castleark Mngmt Lc. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL).

Analysts await Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. BPL’s profit will be $95.44 million for 16.57 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Buckeye Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.90% EPS growth.

